Feel 'Paskong Pinoy' at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar's Christmas Festival 2024

MANILA, Philippines — This year, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar celebrates the essence of Paskong Pinoy—a uniquely Filipino way of embracing the holiday season through traditions, community and culture.

The event captures the spirit of Filipino Christmas through vibrant performances, iconic traditions, and meaningful experiences that transport guests to a nostalgic yet festive setting.

Last December 6, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar officially kicked off the holiday season in their much-awaited Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony embraced the festive spirit of Paskong Pinoy. The evening was a grand display of Filipino artistry, heartfelt messages, and cultural pride.

Cash Fuerte of Las Casas was the master of the evening's ceremony. He warmly welcomed the attendees, emphasizing the season's joy, hope, and light.

Anne Orosco, assistant general manager of Las Casas Filipinas, delivered a welcoming message, followed by an inspiring special message from Leonardo Herbon, who captivated the audience with his reflections on the season's significance.

The evening featured cultural showcases that highlighted Filipino artistry. The Las Casas Dance Troupe dazzled the crowd with their high-energy dance performance.

The ceremony's highlight was when Mayor Rommel Del Rosario, Vice Mayor Ron Del Rosario, Las Casas President Erwin Pineda and Orosco took the stage for the much-anticipated Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

This magical moment was accompanied by a collaborative performance of the beloved Christmas classic "Kumukutitap" by the Bataan High School for the Arts and the Jose De Piro Orchestra.

The Paskong Pinoy Festival at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar offers a one-of-a-kind celebration that blends tradition with festivity.

Whether you wish to relive childhood memories, create new ones with loved ones, or bask in the beauty of Filipino heritage, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is the perfect destination this holiday season!

Editor’s Note: This press release from Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.