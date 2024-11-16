Local airline offers seat sale for new Sapporo route

People take pictures with snow sculptures during the Sapporo Snow Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific is holding a seat sale for its upcoming new direct route to Sapporo, Japan (New Chitose).

Starting January 16, 2025, Cebu Pacific will be operating flights between Manila and Sapporo three times weekly — Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays — and will be the only airline with direct flights between the two cities.

Aspiring travelers can book flights to Sapporo until November 19 for as low as P1,488 (one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges) for any travels between the route's opening until March 29.

They can use existing Travel Funds for bookings and purchase other add-ons, though other payment options remain available like cards and e-wallets.

The travel period falls under the height of winter in Sapporo, offering an abundance of winter activities in the city, such as visits to Teine Ski Resort, Takino Suzuran Hillside Park, and the famous Sapporo Snow Festival.

