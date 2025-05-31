Local airline offers Independence Day sale starting at P184

This photo taken on July 17, 2018 shows two Philippine Airlines planes taxiing past each other at Manila International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The nation's flag carrier Philippine Airlines will have a special seat sale to celebrate the country's 16th year of independence.

From June 2 to 15, the Philippine Airlines Independence Day Seat Sale will cover discounted fares on select domestic and international routes.

One-way economy base fare to flights within the Philippines — such as tourist hot spots Boracay, Cagayan de Oro, Bohol, and Siargao — will start at P184.

Roundtrip economy base fare to international destinations like Los Angeles, Sydney, Vancouver, and Hawaii will be as low as $45 (P2,500).

The travel period covered by the seat sale is from the first day, June 2, until January 31 next year, though the period may vary per route.

Travel taxes, surcharges, and applicable charges and fees will apply to purchased tickets during the sale.

