WATCH: Philippines' 'biggest amusement park' Fantasy World opens

MANILA, Philippines — An indoor amusement park in Quezon City, claimed to be the biggest in the country, was formally launched last Friday with an area spanning nearly 3,000 square meters.

Located at the second level, Central Walk of SM City Fairview, Fantasy World is Quezon City’s biggest amusement park, if not the largest in the country. Other entertainment parks, such as Enchanted Kingdom and Star City, are theme parks.

Fantasy World contains attractions such as Naughty Castle, claimed to be the biggest indoor slide in the Philippines. The park, in fact, boasts of many slides – from shallow ones for kids, to giant and steep ones for adventurous adults.

Apart from slides, the park has a giant ball pit, a trampoline park, an obstacle course, a wall climbing facility, a mini zip line, a toddler playhouse that dabbles as a special events venue; a skating rink, a Railway Theater, a robot arena, and bumper cars.

Admission rates start at P200 for an hour of roller skating. There is also an All Access Pass that goes for P1,100 (weekday) or P1,200 (weekend) per person for three hours, which includes unlimited use of any of the park’s features within such time frame. A pair of socks is required within the park, but a pair can also be bought at the counter for P50.

Until September 30, every single receipt purchase of P3,000 and above entitles one to a free ice cream from Momoyo SM Fairview. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; additional video editing by Anjilica Andaya