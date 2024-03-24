LIST: Day tours, fun activities in 3 'green' destinations in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government, particularly the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), is now prioritizing its investment efforts on what it calls the Green Economy Model (GEM).

GEM is a collective of Philippine destinations that are lauded for their conservation efforts and practices, sustainable goods and services, as well as effective coral reef ecosystem management. Deemed worthy to be part of the GEM are five local destinations — Coron in Palawan, Panglao in Bohol, Siargao in Surigao del Sur, Puerto Galera in Mindoro and El Nido in Palawan.

To support government efforts to promote GEM, digital travel platform Agoda puts its own spotlight on three of the five GEM destinations that are leading the pack in more conscious tourism: Coron, Panglao and Siargao.

Coron and Siargao Island are havens for those seeking tranquility by the sea, while Panglao offers quiet beaches and diving spots. Beyond their stunning seascapes, all three destinations make it easy for travelers to take part in conservation practices that keep these beloved destinations pristine.

Coron, Palawan

World-renowned for its lush islands and serene waters in shades of emerald and turquoise, experiences beyond sea activities can be also be enjoyed in Coron, Palawan.

Travelers can visit Coron Natural Farms, which holds generations’ worth of knowledge in eco-tourism and indigenous wisdom, for a day tour that will showcase the rudiments of natural farming. The activity culminates in an authentic farm-to-table and even a reef-to-table experience, where travelers get to enjoy cuisine made from local produce, such as arugula, chicken eggs, and various seafood. The seafood is harvested from the reef, which is protected by the farm’s ridge-to-reef structure.

A trip to Palawan would not be complete without island hopping. With Agoda’s Activities feature, travelers can book packages such as the Coron Palawan Reef & Wrecks Tour, which introduces travelers to marine life and a gunboat wreck from the distant past, at a great deal.

Panglao, Bohol is every bit an eco-friendly destination.

Panglao, Bohol

Panglao is every bit an eco-friendly destination starting from the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Tagged as “the green gateway,” the Philippines’ first eco-airport features natural ventilation and harnesses solar energy to meet one-third of its electrical needs.

Panglao serves as the perfect jump-off point for travelers looking to explore Bohol province. Aside from its tranquil beaches that have regular clean-ups, which tourists can participate in, a short boat ride away is Balicasag Island, a marine sanctuary with sea turtles and colorful corals. A popular activity is a boat tour around Balicasag, where travelers can learn about the efforts Boholanos take to preserve the environment on top of enjoying the sights.

Flights and accommodation options are plenty within Panglao. Through Agoda, travelers can enjoy the best deals by booking flights and accommodation packages with the convenience of having everything on one platform.

Siargao's diverse ecoplan includes regular beach clean-ups, establishment of marine sanctuaries and reforestation projects.

Siargao, Surigao del Norte

With the active participation of its friendly locals, Siargao has a diverse ecosystem that is protected through regular beach clean-ups, establishment of marine sanctuaries and reforestation projects.

Local businesses actively participate in ensuring eco-friendliness through renewable energy, organic toiletries and locally sourced food. Besides its surf spots, vacationers traveling to Siargao can enjoy boat tours discovering hidden lagoons like Sugba Lagoon, exploring the island’s mangrove forests and trekking the hiking spots within Siargao, such as Corregidor Island.

Whether for a weekend getaway, an island escape, or a family holiday, travelers can plan their meaningful beach escape with Agoda from start to end.

For additional ways to travel more consciously and help fund conservation efforts, check Agoda’s Eco Deals 2024, which was launched last March 3. Travelers can participate in the Eco Deals campaign by visiting www.agoda.com/Ecodeals or by booking properties that showcase the Eco Deals badge on Agoda’s website or app. For each such booking, Agoda will donate a dollar to World Wildlife Fund's conservation initiatives, including the protection of Whale Sharks in the Philippines.

