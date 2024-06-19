Novotel's new pet-friendly hotel to help in Pasig River clean-up

MANILA, Philippines — Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua in Mandaluyong looks to apply further sustainability efforts by assisting clean up the Pasig River.

The hotel is situated right next to the historic river, which General Manager Raul Aquino said adds to the hotel's appeal and uniqueness, on top of adhering to same high standard and quality of other global Novotel hotels.

Aquino explained all the hotel's rooms are categorized as suites, with larger spaces and amenities in standard types, and also including kitchen setups in the higher categories.

The hotel's target audience is composed of business travelers, families, and leisure travelers, though Aquino noted the most popular kind of visitors are staycationers and weekenders.

One thing the Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua aims to be is one of the most pet-friendly hotels in the capital region, as accentuated by the Pet Qube playground.

Some of the sustainability initiatives the hotel has implemented include energy-efficient lighting, waste segregation programs, and the option to reuses linens for reduced water and energy consumption.

Aquino added that one future sustainability project the hotel aims to take part in is to aid in the Pasig River clean-up.

Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua is currently offering a month long promo for Father's Day for as low as P5,000 nett for a standard room with free extra bed and waived pet fee for one pet. For more details and updates, visit https://novotelsuitesmanila.com/ or follow @Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua on Facebook or Instagram account @novotelsuites_acqua.

This Pride Month, the hotel also hosts the "Love Conquers All'' Pride Month Party, with two hours of unlimited drinks and engaging games from esteemed partners such as Crazy Carabao, White Castle Whiskey, Durex, Love Yourself, and the ASEAN Sogie Caucus.

