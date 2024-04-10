New Enderun-managed hotel rises in Baguio

SotoGrande Hotel Baguio is located at Interior Lot 92M from the Leonard Wood Road of Cabinet Hill on the sprawling Teacher's Camp estate.

MANILA, Philippines — Sta. Lucia Land Inc. formally launched its hotel property, the SotoGrande Baguio, in time for the city's recently concluded annual flower festival, the Panagbenga.

All rooms have balconies and, despite the weather, have air-conditioning units. There are 79 parking spaces in the basement area, available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 188 rooms spread throughout the second until the eighth floor. The 2nd floor has 22 rooms while the 3rd to 8th floors have 27 rooms each.

Rooms are categorized as standard double, deluxe queen, one-bedroom suite, deluxe corner and corner deluxe with views. Some of the corner suites have a view of the colorful Brent Townhomes.

"Our signature brand of service - Personalized Luxury - makes us a true standout. Our partnership with Enderun Hotels enhances this commitment, leveraging their expertise in creating unparalleled hospitality experiences. This synergy ensures that we are not just a place to stay but a sanctuary where guests can create memorable experiences," enthused Jayson Robles, project development manager for Sta. Lucia Land Inc.

The spacious lobby connects Tower 1, the hotel, with Tower 2, the residences. A bar lounge greets newcomers with its beverage offerings, as well as a craft beer station that proffers a local brew (Porter), lager, and a passionfruit-flavored beer.

"We believe that an extraordinary stay is defined by a seamless blend of luxurious comfort, personalized service, and authentic local experiences. Our guests can expect a stay that is marked by comfort, and the warm hospitality that Filipinos are known for. Above all, we aim to make every stay a cherished memory, filled with moments that guests will want to relive time and again. We have standard room rates, but they differ slightly if the room was booked on a weekday, a weekend, or a holiday. Weekdays are mostly taken by government and corporate bookings for their team building activities, while weekends see the patronage of local families. In general, we serve the leisure and tourism market.

"We strive to encapsulate the essence of Baguio's culture and beauty, integrating local art, cuisine, and traditions into our guests' experiences. This allows travelers to enjoy the best of both worlds - the warmth of Filipino hospitality and the serene beauty of Baguio City and the whole Cordilleras.

"Through our CSR endeavors, we aim not only to enhance the visibility of Baguio as a prime tourist destination but also to contribute to the community's well-being and the preservation of its rich heritage," explained general manager Marco Fetizanan.

Weaving, woodworking, other local art traditions, as well as a strong Spanish influence are the inspirations behind the operations of the hotel. Brisa del Baguio, the all-day dining restaurant, serves modern Filipino cuisine. The veranda area beside the restaurant accommodates the guest spillover during mealtimes, especially breakfast. Families enjoy getting a quick dip or swim at the heated pool.

SotoGrande has other hotel properties in Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Quezon City (Commonwealth and Katipunan); with a scheduled opening in Bauan, Batangas, which will be a property with 168 rooms, four function rooms, and a ballroom, in the last quarter of 2024.