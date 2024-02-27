Diamond Hotel releases statement after alleged body-shaming incident

MANILA, Philippines — Diamond Hotel released a statement after a viral social media post calling them out for alleged body shaming.

In its Facebook account, the hotel said they are now investigating the matter to take appropriate actions.

"Diamond Hotel Philippines is aware of a recent Facebook post that brought attention to an alleged incident concerning an internship applicant," it said.

"We want to assure everyone that the hotel does not tolerate such behavior and take these claims seriously," it added.

In a now viral post, Carlo Tandico called out the hotel's human resource office and managers for the alleged body shaming of his girlfriend.

"My girlfriend is looking for a 3-5 Star Hotel where she can do her internship/OJT as required by her school. I know she's been tired for two consecutive weeks, looking and going around Metro Manila and Tagaytay.

"She then received a text message last Wednesday for an interview from Diamond Hotel. We have been delighted as finally, this will made her dream come true to finish her college. She went last Thursday and spoke with one of your Managers and she was called as 'Gasul' kasi daw, 'Maliit kana nga, mataba pa.' Manager added, 'That's true! Magreduce ka!'."

The Internet user asked for an apology from the hotel.

"I'm calling you out Diamond Hotel! I dont want others to feel what my girlfriend had experienced. She deserve an apology. Hence, this shouldn't be normalized."

