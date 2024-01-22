8 best places to go in 2024 – by travel experts

This curated list of the "8 Best Places to Go in 2024" is your passport to a year filled with unforgettable memories of unparalleled exploration.

MANILA, Philippines — There are places to visit and there are “the” places to visit. The travel experts at Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver unveil their favorite destinations that beckon exploration in 2024.

Sicily, Italy

Photo Release Ragusa Ibla, Sicily

While Mike White’s award-winning series “The White Lotus” reinvigorated Sicily’s image as a dreamy and upscale seaside getaway, the island is incredibly diverse and has so much to offer that a trip there feels as if you have toured the entire mainland Italy.

From the lively capital in Palermo to the hilltop city of Taormina to the baroque town of Ragusa, Sicily is a magical destination adorned with ancient sites, delicious Italian food, complex winemaking, chocolate and salt making traditions complete with stunning architecture.

Watch David Celdran, the host of ANC’s Executive Class, explore Sicily on the 9 Day Colours of Sicily trip with Trafalgar.

Tromsø, Norway

Photo Release Tromsø, Norway

Scientists say increased solar activity is likely to peak in 2024, which means the aurora borealis could be visible more often compared to previous years. So, mark your calendars for an epic Northern Lights adventure in Tromsø, northern Norway’s largest city, located on the island of Tromsøya.

A few kilometers from Tromsø city center, Prestvannet Lake provides an undisturbed and picturesque setting for observing the Northern Lights. This nature reserve is devoid of artificial illumination, allowing for a spectacular aurora viewing experience.

Visit Tromsø, Norway on Insight Vacations 10 Day Northern Lights of Scandinavia trip

Fes, Morocco

Photo Release A tannery in Fes, Morocco

Often regarded as the cultural and spiritual headquarters of the country, Fes offers visitors a glimpse into Morocco before the brink of change with rich tapestry of architectural wonders and traditional trade crafts of intricate wood carving, leathercraft and hand wrought metalsmithing.

Fes is also home to the oldest and largest medina in North Africa, the UNESCO world heritage site is considered as one of the most extensive and best conserved historic towns of the Arab-Muslim world.

Explore the sights and sounds of Fes on Trafalgar’s 10 Day Best of Morocco trip

Krakow, Poland

Photo Release Wawel Castle, Krakow, Poland

Warsaw may be Poland’s capital, but Krakow is the heart and soul of the country. With landmarks like the iconic Wawel Castle, St. Mary’s Basilica and many charming market squares, the city exudes an undeniable charm and is perfect for anyone seeking a blend of culture, modernity with lots of history.

Krakow’s storied past as evident in the numerous reminders of the Holocaust throughout the city including nearby Auschwitz are somber reminders that leave travelers with a sense of deep reflection and appreciation of life.

Visit Poland on the 15 Day Highlights of Bohemia on Costsaver

Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Photo Release Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Santiago de Compostela is famous as the supposed burial place of the apostle Saint James and the final stop on the epic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail. The city has so much to offer, from iconic cathedrals to its fascinating pilgrim history and medieval center which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

While you are there, embark on a Galician culinary adventure of shellfish, empanadas, polbo á feira (a dish made of octopus), and orujo liquor. Make sure you take a stroll around the city after dinner as the city transform into an illuminated marvel at night.

Encounter Santiago de Compostela on the 11 Day Northern Spain trip on Trafalgar

Bergen, Norway

Photo Release Bergen, Norway

Nestled amidst the breathtaking fjords and surrounded by majestic mountains, Bergen, also known as the "Capital of Fjords," is an ancient coastal city packed with history, culture, delicious cuisine and picturesque neighborhoods that wont fail to charm.

Travelers will love the UNESCO-listed Bryggen Wharf, where medieval architecture intertwines with modern life. Bergen is also a gateway to the stunning Norwegian fjords, providing an opportunity for unforgettable scenic cruises.

Bergen awaits on Costsaver’s 12 Day Highlights of Scandinavia trip

Cusco, Peru

Photo Release Cusco Main Square, Peru

The city of Cusco is a living testament to the fusion of Incan and Spanish colonial influences, evident in its charming streets, historic buildings, and vibrant markets. Often overlooked as most people pass through city on the way to Machu Picchu, this mystical Inca town that is set high up in Andes Mountains deserves a longer visit.

Beyond its rich history, Cusco’s breathtaking landscape serves as a gateway to the glorious Sacred Valley providing opportunities for adventures amidst the majestic Andes Mountains. The warmth and hospitality of the locals, coupled with the diverse Peruvian cuisine, create a welcoming and enriching experience.

Embark on a once in a lifetime trip to Cusco on the 10 Day Peru with Machu Picchu trip with Insight Vacations.

Montreux, Switzerland

Photo Release Montreux, Swizterland

With the majestic Alps as its backdrop, Montreux is renowned for its serene beauty, a perfect blend of natural wonders and cultural richness. The lakeside promenade invites leisurely strolls, allowing visitors to soak in breathtaking views and savor the peaceful ambiance.

Montreux is perhaps best known for its annual Jazz Festival, attracting music lovers to the shores of Lake Geneva for world-class performances. The town's flower-lined streets, charming markets, and historic Chillon Castle add to the allure, providing a glimpse into Switzerland's rich heritage.

Explore Montreux on the 9 Day Swiss Delight on Trafalgar.

Photo Release Our Travel Directors will take care of all your needs while giving you an insider’s perspective of each destination

Ready to make 2024 a year of personal growth, broadening perspectives, and building connections with diverse people and cultures? Learn more about the itineraries above and book at Trafalgar or Costsaver or Insight Vacations and enjoy up to 20% off on selected trips.

