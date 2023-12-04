Travel goals 2024: Unlock the best of Europe with these Trafalgar tours

MANILA, Philippines — With each border crossed, a tapestry of new languages, cuisines, cultures and traditions unlocks across the diverse continent of Europe.

Journeying through Trafalgar’s European trips allow travelers to immerse themselves in the authentic essence of each destination, whether navigating the enchanting canals of Venice, exploring the picturesque French countryside, or taking a pause to marvel at the stupendous vistas of the Swiss Alps.

Despite ranking sixth in land size among the world’s continents, Europe claims the top spot for its unparalleled diversity and rich cultural tapestry. There are endless pinch-me moments to be found across the many countries that make up the continent of Europe.

But where to even begin? Here are five of Trafalgar’s most popular experience that will help you unlock Europe.

Connect with locals in Portugal

Unlock meaningful connections with locals in Portugal

Traveling with Trafalgar unlocks access to local communities. On the 11-day Best of Portugal trip, guests journey across to the golden pastures of the Alentejo to enjoy a Trafalgar signature Be My Guest experience.

This is set at a beautiful stud farm where Lusitano horses were once reared at the pleasure of King João VI in the 18th century. Enjoy a home cooked lunch with locals Tiago and Vera and learn about the tragic story of unrequited love from the locals.

Take the road less traveled in Armenia

Stand in awe of the Geghard Monastery

Journey to the UNESCO-listed Geghard Monastery, a location straight out of a James Bond or Indianna Joans film on Trafalgar’s Gorgia and Armenia Uncovered trip.

Nestled against surrounding rock, Geghard is most famous for its incredible acoustics and spectacular natural beauty. Here, guests Dive Into Culture from a moving performance of Armenian spiritual songs, performed by a live quintet.

Getting to Geghard Monastery could be a little challenging but with Trafalgar, guests are ensured of a seamless trip with minimal crowd and the best spots for pictures.

Exclusive access at the Vatican for the privilege few

Gain exclusive access in a part of the Vatican that is not opened to the public

Travelers cherish exclusive access for the unparalleled opportunity to explore hidden gems, indulge in personalized experiences, and savor the enchantment of destinations away from the crowds.

Trafalgar’s Best of Italy trip exemplifies this with an exclusive access up the spiral staircase designed by the famous architect Donato Bramante in a part of the Vatican not open to the public.

For the royal history buffs

Ruthin Castle Hotel ‘If only walls could speak’

Royal history is an important part of European history and it has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of European nations, contributing significantly to the region's rich and complex historical tapestry.

Gripped by tales of tradition, glamour and scandals, guests go back in time on a fairytale journey; staying in real-life castles in Wales on the Castles and Kilts trip or in the grand Chateâu de Beauvois on the Best of France trip, discovering ancient history, medieval traditions and spectacular architecture.

Food, glorious food

‘What an experience it is to forage for your own lunch!’ —Guests on Trafalgar’s Irish Experience

Food is one of travel’s most simple pleasures. Whether it’s tasting locally produced cheeses in Switzerland or sipping world-class Chianti in a Tuscan vineyard, the food and drink you try can often become the most memorable part of your trip.

Experience Italian cuisine as guests join a professional chef for a tour at local market, then take part in a demonstration of Italian cooking at his Florence restaurant on Trafalgar’s Rome and Tuscany trip.

Through Trafalgar’s signature Be My Guest experience, guests on the Irish Experience trip go a wild food foraging expedition near the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Ireland where they learn about the fresh ingredients they collected which will accompany their seafood lunch at a family run Barrtra Seafood Restaurant.

European vacations without the stress of the “what ifs” is what Trafalgar does best.

Coupled with warm personal service and attention to detail, guest can truly relax while enjoying unmissable icons and one-of-a-kind experiences that truly unlock the best of Europe.

