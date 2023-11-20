^

'One Piece' star Mackenyu wants to visit Palawan, Boracay

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 12:18pm
'One Piece' star Mackenyu wants to visit Palawan, Boracay
'One Piece' star Mackenyu
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — "One Piece" live action star Mackenyu revealed that he wants to go to Palawan and Boracay. 

In an interview with the media last Saturday, Philstar.com asked "One Piece" Zoro where he would like to go in the Philippines. 

"I know Palawan is great, I know the place, I forget the name, whitesand, yes Boracay," he answered. 

Mackenyu also said that he's glad that Filipinos love and support him. 

"I'm honored to be loved by the Filipino fans. I saw it, I felt the love," he said.

"I am also happy that fans loved the live-action," he added. 

Mackenyu said that he prepared well for his role in the series. 

"We had months and weeks of training for his three-sword style. I wasn't familiar with three swords," he said. 

Mackenyu recently visited the Philippines for ManiPopCon. 

