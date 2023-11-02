'One Piece' star Mackenyu to hold 1st Manila fan meet this November

Mackenyu attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "Knights of the Zodiac" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Japanese actor Mackenyu will have the chance to see him twice this month as the "One Piece" star is set to visit the country for the ManiPopCon 2023 and his own fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Titled "Closer to You: Fun Fan Meet," Mackenyu will hold his fan meeting on November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The event is presented by MediaKing Corp. and Luxe Slim.

Before his fan meeting, Mackenyu will grace the ManiPopCon, which will be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

RELATED: 'One Piece' star Mackenyu visiting the Philippines in November for ManiPopCon 2023