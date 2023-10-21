No to sachets: Coron resort bans all kinds of plastic

MANILA, Philippines — A resort in Coron, Palawan took sustainability to the next level by banning any kind of plastic on the island.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Club Paradise hotel manager Joegil Magtanggol Escobar said they completely banned all kinds of plastic on the island and replaced them with those made from food grains.

“Kami lang ang resort na completely walang plastic. Wala na rin kaming plastic tubes for the amenities. Even the amenities in the bathroom, it's all food grains. So when it's washed, it's not harmful to the environment. It's made from chia seeds, celery stalks, so para hindi na tayo gumagamit ng plastic tubes, which is 'yun ang contributor ng solid waste namin,” he said.

“Even the staff, they can't bring in 'yung maliliit na package ng chirchirya. It's mandated na when they go out, bawal 'yung mga sachets, mga shampoos nila. So 'yung mga lalagyan nila, dadalhin nila sa labas at magre-refill para walang basura sa island,” he added.

The journey to Club Paradise Palawan begins with a boat ride across the Pangawaran River. This river is lined with lush mangroves on both sides, which provide a rich habitat for freshwater fish and mud crabs.

During the early mornings, guests are invited to kayak along the river to experience the cool fog enveloping the mangrove branches. At dusk, they can marvel at the fireflies lighting up the mangroves like twinkling Christmas lights.

As guests exit the river into the open sea, they are usually met by flying fish darting across the waters. If it’s their lucky day, they might even catch a glimpse of the shy but friendly sea cow, locally known as “Dugong.” These friendly creatures have returned to the surrounding waters of the island because of the abundance of sea grass. Locals have also caught sight of whale sharks and the migration of dolphins, which is definitely a sight to behold.

'Flight of the bats'

As the Club Paradise Palawan boat approaches the shoreline of Dimakya Island, it glides through the waters of the nearby House Reef, approximately 10 meters from the shore. The House Reef is a protected area because it is home to diverse marine life such as Blacktip Reef Sharks, Hawksbill Sea Turtles, Jackfish, Stingrays and Cuttlefish, just to name a few. Fishing in the area is strictly prohibited by the resort, as well as the use of motorized water sports equipment like jet skis as these may cause damage to the reef.

Dimakya Island is home to Club Paradise Palawan. Its beachfront is a turtle sanctuary with over 300 hatchlings released every year. The resort team keeps a close eye on Mama Turtle every time she visits to lay her eggs. They make sure the eggs are protected from monitor lizards roaming around the island.

This island is also home to over 100 species of trees and flowering plants. No wonder various birds like Night Herons and Owls, and even friendly fruit bats make it their home. Fruit bats? The scary ones? Not at all. These bats are harmless and safe. In fact, every afternoon, as guests sip on their cocktails during happy hour at the beachfront, these bats put up a show as the entire colony flies out across the sunset to the neighboring island to feed. The resort calls this “The Flight of the Bats.”

The relaxing suites and villas at Club Paradise Palawan are built around the natural form of the island. They were strategically designed to offer breathtaking views of the sunrise, sunset, ocean and garden. The resort’s newest room category is the Oceanview Suites, offering refreshing views of the ocean and the nearby islands.

For the resort’s culinary offering, guests can enjoy hearty meals at the Firefish Restaurant. They can feast on local and international dishes using fresh ingredients from their nearby organic farm called Taranuman.

At daybreak or sunset, they can take a quick hike to Eagle’s Point, the highest point of the island, where a marvelous 360-degree view of the island is quite an experience. For diving enthusiasts, the onsite dive center, Club Paradise Divers, can take guests on a colorful journey under the sea.

