Uniworld Boutique River Cruises acquires two new ships

October 20, 2023 | 5:00pm
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announces the addition of two new Super Ships, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth, which will begin sailing in Europe in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
SINGAPORE — Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announces the addition of two new Super Ships, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth, which will begin sailing in Europe in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Uniworld will take over the ships from Seaside Collection under a three-year, bareboat charter agreement for each ship and create the signature Uniworld experience on existing itineraries with an all-Uniworld staff, as well as the brand’s trademark touches and amenities.

“We’re thrilled to add two stunning new ships to the Uniworld fleet, beginning with the S.S. Victoria on the beloved Rhine, fulfilling our promise to maintain the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers.” Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld, said.

“The S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth are unique vessels that we know our guests will love, featuring a modern design, some of the largest suites on the rivers, and an ambiance that exudes contemporary luxury. Onboard, guests can expect our Tiny Noticeable Touches throughout every aspect, from the impeccable service provided by the Uniworld crew they know and love to the multitude of all-inclusive amenities available to them.”

Identical sister ships, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth can accommodate 110 guests in 55 luxurious suites and staterooms. All rooms feature a similar design and feel, only differing in size and nuances, each with full-length windows directly in front of the king-sized beds for panoramic views of the passing scenery. Guests will find fine materials and finishes onboard, as well as lavish features in select suite categories such as walk-in closets and fireplaces.

The S.S. Victoria will be the first to set sail at the start of the 2024 season, sailing a variety of itineraries currently operated. The ship will debut in March in Amsterdam onboard the 8-day "Holland & Belgium at Tulip Time" cruise through Belgium and The Netherlands, followed by an 8-day "Castles Along the Rhine" itinerary from Basel to Amsterdam, and the "Magnificent Moselle and Rhine" itinerary over the course of 10 days.

Finally, travellers can opt for the 8-day holiday-themed "Belgium Holiday Markets" sailing round-trip from Brussels, featuring a mix of famous and under-the radar Christmas markets in charming small towns at the most magical time of year.

The S.S. Elisabeth is scheduled to set sail for the 2025 season, with more details to come.

 

To learn more or book a river cruise with Uniworld, visit https://www.uniworld.com/ap.

