No more expiration for Cebu Pacific's travel fund; voucher validity extended

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific has abolished the expiration date of its travel fund and extended its travel voucher validity to 18 months, giving passengers a chance to enjoy better and improved customer service.

In a radio interview, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao announced that starting August 1 this year, passengers flying Cebu Pacific can enjoy the improvements they put in their travel fund protocols based on discussions with customers, regulators and other parties. This revamps and improves the current travel fund validity from six months.

“Travel fund will no longer have expiration date; it will be available to all Cebu Pacific passengers indefinitely,” Lao said.

In times of flight cancellations and delays, travel fund is one of the options Cebu Pacific provides their passengers as a form of credit. Passengers can use it either for themselves or for their friends and relatives in their next travel.

Likewise, the airline also extended the validity of their travel voucher from six months to 18 months. Lao said that they provide travel vouchers as compensation to passengers who have experienced flight disruptions.

Passengers who have experienced disruptions in flight operations can now avail of two-way travel vouchers for flight cancelled within 72 hours, and one-way travel voucher for flights delayed for four to six hours.

Initial reactions of netizens of the policy improvements announcement are positive and appreciative.

Lao also maintained that rebooking of flights are free within 30 days. This is a long standing policy that is observed.

“There is no truth to what they say that we earn extra money from cancelled flights. Rebooking of tickets are free,” Lao assured.

Lao said that as a matter of policy, Cebu Pacific put above everything else the safety and welfare of their passengers.

“We cannot afford to proceed with flight schedules knowing that there is imminent threat to the safety of the passengers, like the bomb joke the other day that prompted us to do another safety checks of all baggage, or any situation that affects safe flight operations like bad weather,” said Lao.