^

Travel and Tourism

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 3:00pm
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
In response to this expected travel trend, Sunlight Air has increased its flight frequency to two of its most favored destinations of Coron and Siargao and added a new route to its roster: Clark to Coron.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is fast approaching and travelers are beginning to plan their getaways for the season.

In response to this expected travel trend, Sunlight Air has increased its flight frequency to two of its most favored destinations of Coron and Siargao and added a new route to its roster: Clark to Coron.

Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight per day. Also, the airline will also commence its daily flights to Siargao on the same date, foregoing its initial Mondays and Fridays or vice versa flight schedule.

The same day will also see a new milestone for Sunlight Air as it will be the commencement of its Clark to Coron route, which is expected to have a flight schedule of every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers may begin booking their flights to any of these destinations at www.sunlightair.ph.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select island destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, and Siargao, with seasonal flights to Puerto Princesa and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.

CLARK AIRPORT

CORON

SIARGAO

SUMMER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

1 hour ago
Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams
Sponsored
23 hours ago

Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams

23 hours ago
On Earth Day, Bellevue Resort in Bohol, along with partners, launched Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways
7 days ago

'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Summer is officially here, and group travel is on the rise.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday
7 days ago

Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Osaka-based event production company Hiragana in collaboration with Manila-based B-Side Productions is proud to announce the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
5 reasons South Korea should be your top travel goal in 2023
Sponsored
9 days ago

5 reasons South Korea should be your top travel goal in 2023

By Gerald Dizon | 9 days ago
From K-drama, K-pop, K-beauty, K-food and so much more—South Korea is indeed beckoning you for a visit. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry
10 days ago

After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee, who has visited almost 140 countries in five decades, has returned to the tourism industry...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with