'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is officially here, and group travel is on the rise. Data from Airbnb show group travel spiking by almost 180% year-on-year last year.

This is, after all, the first summer that is showing some semblance of a return to normalcy after the pandemic, with the global travel platform seeing almost 400% growth in guest searches for Philippine stays.

While most of the Top 4 under-the-radar local destinations are predictable, the No. 1 domestic destination with the highest number of guest searches on Airbnb this summer (*based on searches made in 2022 for check-ins between March 1 and April 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022) may surprise you. It is Santa Maria, Bulacan, followed by Malay, Aklan, where the island of Boracay can be found; then Baguio City, the "Summer Capital of the Philippines"; and Cebu City, the "Queen City of the South."

So, if you are planning to make a barkada trip this summer, let this list be the guide. Airbnb has also rounded up a list of unique, group-friendly Airbnb stays in these hottest destinations under P10,000, thus making the spend no more than P2,500 per person if you are a barkada of four.

Four-bedroom home in Santa Maria, Bulacan

Santa Maria, Bulacan

Discover the charm of Bulacan’s idyllic town, Santa Maria, which is home to the world’s largest indoor arena where several international artists have performed recently. It is just an hour away from the metro and is rich in history and culture. On top of the agenda is a visit to Santa Maria’s beautiful churches. Next, you’ve got to try the quaint town’s famous full back fat chicharon. It would also be great to be able to stay in one of the town’s many cozy villas, such as the Bali-inspired Asteria Villa and this four-bedroom home located near malls and restaurants.

Puka Villas in Malay, Aklan

Malay, Aklan

Malay, Aklan is in the No. 2 spot. It is best known for its world-famous Boracay island, but there’s more to this town than just Boracay. Rich in natural wonders from majestic falls perfect for trekking, to cold springs for a quick dip, and botanical gardens with a rich variety of flora — guests can definitely find an experience that suits them best. If your barkada prefers to be in the more quiet part of the town, consider booking one of these tropical villas: Villa Onyx or Puka Villa. Both are located within the Diniwid area, which is close enough to the bustling White Beach yet offering a slice of tranquility.

RME Home in Baguio City

Baguio City

In third spot is no other than the Summer Capital of the Philippines, Baguio City in Benguet. A popular getaway from the sweltering lowlands during summer, Baguio never falls short of expectations. Travelers should visit the classic parks, and try out the latest cafes in town. If your barkada’s idea of summer is a mountain retreat, check out some of Baguio’s most colorful and ‘gram-worthy cottages. RME Home in Baguio is equipped with a fully-functional kitchen for special dinners, and this fun and cozy house themed after an extremely popular American sitcom is conveniently located just a few minutes away from the city’s hotspots.

Bamboo House in Cebu

Cebu City

Rounding up the list is Cebu City, a hot summer favorite offering a dazzling array of activities, including eco-adventures, visits to heritage landmarks, thriving nightlife, and delicious gastronomic adventures. For a different travel experience, check out two tiny homes on Airbnb, Bamboo House and Robin’s Nesto. Both may be cozy in size but their amazing pools with stunning views promise to give you a summer you won’t forget.

