^

Travel and Tourism

Bacolod ranked least expensive tourist destination in the Philippines — study

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 5:22pm
Bacolod ranked least expensive tourist destination in the Philippines â study
Bacolod City is the capital city of Negros Occidental province in the Visayas region and is largest producer of sugar in the Philippines.
Philstar.com/Matikas Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Online travel agency Agoda has found that in the Philippines, Bacolod City in Negros Occidental is the country's cheapest tourist destination.

Agoda analyzed the average room rates of tourist destinations for April 2023, and after crunching the numbers saw that rooms in Bacolod cost an average of P2,650.

Beyond affordable room rates, the company noted that Bacolod — coined the "City of Smiles" — is a culinary spot worth visiting with dishes such as Cansi (soup with beef shank, bone marrow, and batuan fruit), Piaya (bread with muscovado and glucose syrup, and the famous Chicken Inasal.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, the most affordable city according to the company's data is Khon Kaen in Thailand with an average room rate of just over P1,600.

Completing the Top 5 were Malaysia's Sibu, Indonesia's Surakarta, India's Puri, and Bacolod rounding it off although its average was the same as Vietnam's Ninh Binh.

Other Philippine cities actually had lower averages than seventh-placed Chiba in Japan (P3,755), but it's likely Agoda just allocated one city per country. These Philippine cities were Iloilo City, Dumaguete City, Davao City, and Puerto Galera.

While all the cities mentioned may have cheap room rates, their tourist spots are guaranteed gems to visit like Khon Kaen's Ton Tann Night Market, Makuhari Seaside Park and DisneySea in Chiba, and the Asia Art Center in Gwangju, South Korea.

RELATED: How Vanessa Hudgens will sell the Philippines as global tourism ambassador

AGODA

BACOLOD

BACOLOD CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry
3 days ago

After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee, who has visited almost 140 countries in five decades, has returned to the tourism industry...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
How Vanessa Hudgens will sell the Philippines as global tourism ambassador
4 days ago

How Vanessa Hudgens will sell the Philippines as global tourism ambassador

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Vanessa Hudgens is very honored to be awarded by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the first Hollywood star to become the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang taps Vanessa Hudgens as global tourism ambassador
5 days ago

Malacañang taps Vanessa Hudgens as global tourism ambassador

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens was named as a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines yesterday. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Hilton recognized as Top Hospitality Company to Work for in Philippines for 2nd consecutive year
6 days ago

Hilton recognized as Top Hospitality Company to Work for in Philippines for 2nd consecutive year

6 days ago
Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality company, has been honored once again for its outstanding workplace...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
6 days ago

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

6 days ago
Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Henann president banking on international visitors to boost Bohol tourism
Exclusive
7 days ago

Henann president banking on international visitors to boost Bohol tourism

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The president of Henann Group of Resorts Alfonso Chusuey is confident that the abundance of international visitors arriving...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with