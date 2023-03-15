ICYMI: This underrated website is the answer to your Philippine revenge travel needs

Guide to the Philippines website covers over 50 Philippine provinces including popular destinations like El Nido, Palawan and even underrated destinations in other provinces.

MANILA, Philippines — Are you someone who has been itching to travel around the Philippines after the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions? We feel you.

After over 2 years of being stuck at home, splurging on a getaway is the best gift you can give yourself and your family. However, planning a big vacation can get stressful and time-consuming with all the research for the best deals, coordination with hotels and tour operators, and bookings on separate websites.

If you’re sick and tired of all the work that comes with planning and booking a trip, you will love Guide to the Philippines.

This website is a hidden gem among travelers because it has everything you need to book your next Philippine vacation, from helping you decide where to go and what to do, to booking your flights, hotels, airport transfers, day tours and more!

50+ provinces covered with hundreds of travel products

Guide to the Philippines was launched in 2019 by a team of Filipinos from various areas in the travel industry who wanted to make it easier for travelers to go on Philippine vacations with family and friends.

Today, it's the largest online marketplace where you can find Philippine travel products and services run by both small and big Department of Tourism-accredited operators and properties.

It covers over 50 Philippine provinces including popular destinations like Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, Bohol, Siargao and Batanes and even underrated destinations like Zamboanga, Sorsogon, Dumaguete and Guimaras to name a few.

You can choose from hundreds of Philippine day tours and activities like island-hopping and sightseeing tours to make sure your trip is as memorable as possible. Need a ride to your hotel or resort? You can book airport transfers. If you would rather explore at your own pace, you can book a car rental as well.

Soon, Guide to the Philippines will also offer admission tickets to popular attractions, issue flight tickets for major Philippine airlines, and offer hotel-only bookings at the best rates so you can easily put together a vacation that fits your budget and schedule on just one website.

Aside from its travel products, the website is also one of the top sources for all Philippine travel-related information as well. It has hundreds of detailed travel articles to help you learn about the best time to go to different destinations, the best tourist spots and activities, where to stay, and where to eat. It even has sample travel itineraries you can use for your next trip if you need a bit of inspiration.

All-in package deals and custom travel itineraries

If you want to plan and book your vacation in just a few clicks, you can choose from their collection of Philippine tour packages which include flights, accommodations, airport transfers and tours. You can sit back and relax while the Guide to the Philippines team arranges everything for you with no hidden fees.

Their packages are not just limited to family getaways or couples’ vacations. They can also help you organize big group travels, company team buildings or destination events which already include your accommodations, transportation, facilitator and program, and activities or tours.

Have a specific itinerary in mind? The Guide to the Philippines team can also help you make your dream getaway a reality by crafting a customized trip just for you!

Photo Release Plan your next vacation in Boracay in just a few clicks. Choose from a collection of packages, which already include flights, accommodations, airport transfers and tours.

Customer support from start to finish

Evident in their 5-star customer service ratings on the website, Google reviews, and Tripadvisor, going on a vacation booked with Guide to the Philippines is hassle-free since its customer support team will be assisting you on every stage of your booking and vacation. To date, the team has helped over 18,000 tourists go on Philippine vacations.

On top of end-to-end customer service, Guide to the Philippines also has flexible terms on cancellations and rebooking, so you won't need to panic if your schedule changes due to things out of your control like typhoons and getting a positive test result for COVID-19.

Book your next vacation with Guide to the Philippines

Guide to the Philippines makes planning and booking vacations a more seamless experience for any type of travel, from start to finish. Browse a wide collection of travel products, filter by destination, input your preferred dates and number of travelers, and you'll find the best options in no time.

Guide to the Philippines accepts major debit and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express). Travelers will also soon be able to pay via Maya and e-wallets like GCash and QR PH.

Make sure to sign up/create an account on the Guide to the Philippines website at https://guidetothephilippines.ph, and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages to stay updated on the latest travel promos.