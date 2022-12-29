Traveling to Siargao? 3 islands you shouldn't miss

It only took few minutes of travel time from port to the islands and you can instantly share your photos in social media because mobile phone network signal is not a problem in every island.

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a beach getaway for the holidays?

Apart from surfing, Siargao offers breath-taking island hopping for travelers, enabling them to enjoy the wonders of nature.

It only took few minutes of travel time from port to the islands and you can instantly share your photos in social media because mobile phone network signal is not a problem in every island.

Sunlight Air recently hosted media and influencers to Siargao. The airline and here are the three islands to visit when in Siargao:

Guyam Island

Guyam Island is just around two kilometers and travelers can go around the island in minutes. It's perfect for just for reading your favorite book or just being lazy. Its picturesque beachscape and clear waters are enjoyable for travelers.

Daku Island

Daku Island has a land area of 136 hectares hosting its own community of residents. It boasts of a wide shoreline and Instagrammable coconut and palm trees. It is known as a lunch stop as the locals serve affordable seafood meals.

Naked Island

Far from being a nudist beach, the island is actually named as such because there are no trees in the island. At only 60-feet long, it is probably the most unique island in the country as it has nothing except white sand.

Domestic boutique charter airline Sunlight Air offers chartered flights to bring its guests to and from travel destinations like Siargao, with more local dream destinations like Cebu and Bohol to be added soon. Its fleet is composed of three ATR 72-500s, a twin turboprop engine manufactured in France. Its fleet was strategically chosen considering the geographical structure of the Philippines and the airline's goal of flying short-haul and inter-island flights.

---

Editor's note: The tour to Siargao was hosted by Sunlight Air to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann shares own Siargao recipe with secret ingredient