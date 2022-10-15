Hong Kong lifts mandatory hotel quarantine, holds roving 25th anniversary exhibition

HKTB Southeast Asia regional director Raymond Chan: “We have to find hidden gems with local flavor… and promote them in every single district.”

MANILA, Philippines — Now that it has opened its borders and lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine, Hong Kong is gearing towards welcoming more visitors with its "0+3" travel measure and a roving exhibition that highlights its popular tourist spots in time for the 25th anniversary of its establishment as a special administrative region.

With only a minimum of two hours flight from the capital Manila, Hong Kong has been an ideal tourist destination for many Filipinos for years. The two years since the pandemic began have affected its international tourist arrivals but it has implemented beginning last September 26 a new travel measure that only requires a three-day medical surveillance for inbound overseas passengers.

"The recent announcement of the '0+3' travel measures is another significant milestone for Hong Kong. Currently, visitors to Hong Kong are no longer required to undergo hotel quarantine upon arrival but only to undergo the three-day medical surveillance period. This is a big step for us and we look forward to sharing more good news with you in the days to come," said Raymond Chan, Regional Director for Southeast Asia of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Chan shared the news as part of his remarks on Friday, October 14, at the opening ceremony of "Marvels in Hong Kong: 25 Years and Beyond" roving exhibition at the ground floor of Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

Co-organized by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Jakarta with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office and the HKTB, the exhibition will be on view until Sunday, October 16. It was previously held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia.

The exhibition showcases old yet familiar tourist spots for many Filipinos.

The Old Town Central and Sham Shui Po districts are known for their old world charm and captivating street aesthetics.

Both walkable neighborhoods, Old Town Central boasts of decades-old temples and antique stores with a sprinkling of good food finds.

Sham Shui Po, meanwhile, is one of the oldest and most authentic districts in Hong Kong.

It is a vibrant city that teems with people milling about, looking for cheap yet good finds. It is haven for artists, artisans, and yes, foodies where delicious, affordable and Michelin-rated noodles and dumplings are found. A branch of the popular Tim Ho Wan, which has branches here in the Philippines, is found in this district.

The West Kowloon neighborhood promotion was launched last year that promoted the district as an arts hub. Chan said it is one of the cultural precincts in the world. Its latest infrastructure developments include the Hong Kong Palace Museum, M+, West Kowloon Promenade and Art Park.

Apart from these popular and emerging tourist destinations, the exhibition also aims to underscore the special administrative region's developments in the last 25 years and highlight the opportunities under the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

