WATCH: Kadayawan Festival returns in-person to Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — The Kadayawan Festival in Davao City celebrated its 37th edition as it returned in-person for the first time since 2019.

Initially called "Apo Duwaling" — a combination of Mt. Apo, durian, and waling-waling which are all found in Davao — the Kadayawan is a celebration of life, culture, and a fruitful harvest.

Kadayawan sa Davao brings together the 11 tribes found in Davao City for a series of performances that commemorates their unique and comparable cultures.

An example of this is the Dula Kadayawan, where the tribes compete against each other in traditional and modern games.

Another is the much-awaited Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan, which literally translates to "street dance," where schools around Mindanao put on competitive cultural performances depicting a tale from Mindanao folklore or ancient history.

During the festival, visitors could visit the Tribal Village located within Magsaysay Park, where replicas of the houses the 11 tribes live in can be seen. Visitors get a glimpse of the lives of the various indigienous groups, and even try out some of their favorite food.

The Magsaysay Park's Bantawan Ampitheater also hosts a series of competitions like the Abong Kulintangan where individuals from all over Mindanao perform with their respective indigenous instruments music that celebrates cultural identities.

Highlighting the grand festival is the Pamulak sa Kadayawan, a city-wide parade filled with floats inspired by flowers, fruits, and the Davao native Philippine Eagle, which closes the celebrations with splendid revelry.

According to top airline Cebu Pacific, which has several flights to Davao’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, it is best to book a flight to Davao during the Kadayawan Festival.

According to top airline Cebu Pacific, which has several flights to Davao's Francisco Bangoy International Airport, it is best to book a flight to Davao during the Kadayawan Festival.

Starting August 24, the airline will increase its flight frequency between Davao and Zamboanga, from five times to seven times weekly. It currently flies eight times daily from Manila to Davao, thrice daily from Davao to Cebu, thrice weekly from Davao to Bohol (every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday), and daily from Davao to Iloilo.

