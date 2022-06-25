LIST: Boracay, Palawan room deals to enjoy at PTAA Travel and Tour Expo 2022

MANILA, Philippines — With the high demand for travel as the Philippine tourism industry starts to get back on its feet with the easement of travel restrictions, several accommodation establishments are currently offering discounts and exclusive deals to encourage travelers.

These hotels and resorts joined the 29th Philippine Travel Agencies Association Travel and Tour Expo, one of the country’s biggest travel expos, being staged at the SMX Convention Center Manila until Sunday, June 26. It opened Friday, June 24.

The travel and tour expo is said to signify the recovery of the Philippines’ travel and tourism industry this year.

Through this expo, travelers may enjoy two of the country’s top tourist destinations, Boracay and Palawan islands, at an affordable rate through exclusive promos.

Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel and Bacau Bay Resort Coron

Among this year’s participants of the expo are Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel and Bacau Bay Resort Coron.

They are offering discounted rates of up to 47% off to those who will book their stay in either resort.

PJ Lhuillier Inc President and CEO, Jean Henri Lhuillier said they are excited to welcome guests and give them an “affordable, secure and safe vacation experience.” PJLI is the parent company of Le Soleil Group, the team behind Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel and Bacau Bay Resort Coron.

Released Pool at the Bacau Bay Resort in Coron, Palawan at night

“After the two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and with more relaxed travel restrictions, we are expecting a larger number of visitors in the islands and both Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel and Bacau Bay Resort Coron are now ready to accommodate more tourists,” Lhulillier said.

“This event came in such good timing as the tourism industry starts to bounce back. With our guests’ safety as our priority, we have made sure that our hotels are strictly compliant with the imposed health protocols and all our staff are fully vaccinated,” Agnes Macapia, sales and marketing director of Le Soleil Group,” also said.

Room rates at an affordable price of as low as P1,687.50 await those who will book their stay in Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel in booths 113 to 114 or enjoy rooms worth as low as P2,500 in Bacau Bay Resort which they can book in booths 125 to 126.

The discounted rates apply per person for an overnight stay and can be availed from July 1 until December 15 this year.

Released Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel

Aside from these two accommodation establishments, Coast Boracay is also offering low rates for its rooms starting at P3,250 net per night if the guests book from their booth at the travel expo.

Here’s a rundown of their discounted room rates:

Blue Marina – Starts at P3,250

Deluxe room – Starts at P6,000

Premiere room – Starts at P7,000

One Bedroom Suite – P11,000

Loft – P12,000

Released Coast Boracay's room packages include roundtrip land and boat transfers

According to the resort management, they also prepared special deals for those who will stay longer or book more rooms for a party. Guests may get the fifth night for free if they book four nights straight, and 11th room for free when they book ten rooms.

It added that its deluxe and premier rooms, one-bedroom suites, and loft accommodations are available at Coast Boracay, located at Station 2 beachfront while Blue Marina is four minutes away from Coast. The latter is a more private bungalow-style option that shares the same contemporary island vibe as Coast and gives you access to all of Coast’s facilities and amenities.