New Japan tourism campaign puts focus on authentic rural experiences, invites returning travelers from Asia

The campaign will provide information on local and unique experience activities that can only be enjoyed in rural areas to repeat travelers in Asia, to impress them with Japan's unique and memorable experiences and to discover a new Japan as a travel destination.

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will launch a large-scale campaign aimed at discovering Japan's hidden gems, expanding awareness of local experience-based content and increasing motivation to visit Japan in the future.

With the purpose of addressing future travel needs to Japan, the new campaign will target 10 markets: South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The growing need for travel to Japan

As a result of JNTO's survey of the impression of Japan for future visits from overseas residents, it was found that the inherent strengths (attractions) of Japan, such as its history, traditional cultures, sceneries and landscapes, improved their impressions and motivation to visit Japan.

A survey of 8,034 overseas residents* from 13 countries/regions was conducted on their interest in Japan and changes in attitude as a result of the project.



Survey of overseas residents shows increased willingness to visit Japan after the pandemic, equivalent to 390 million people in 13 target countries/regions.



44.2% of the respondents became more interested in Japan after watching this project, and 73.2% of the respondents want to visit Japan after the pandemic is over.

Dispelling anxiety on COVID-19

In addition, JNTO is taking the following measures to dispel the concerns of visitors to Japan regarding the pandemic.

Creation of pictograms to communicate Japan's countermeasures against COVID-19



To be available in English, Korean, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional and Cantonese), Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, German, Italian, French, Spanish (Spanish and Mexican), Russian and Arabic, the pictograms provide easy-to-understand information on countermeasures against the spread of the new coronavirus variants and on emergency responses and information so that foreign tourists can visit Japan with peace of mind.

Dissemination of information related to the new coronavirus variants through the website



Provides information about immigration regulations, contents about visiting Japan, what to be enjoyed during the quarantine periods, etc. The website also shares information on how to eliminate anxiety about traveling to Japan.

‘Unveiling a New Japan, Captivating Experiences’

Currently, new attractions are being created in various regions of Japan in preparation for resuming travel in the future.

For example, the "Aso Track Adventure” and the "Heian Costumes Walk Experience" will be promoted to increase awareness of Japan's diverse tourism resources, such as nature, history, traditional culture, food, and the lives of local people, and to stimulate interest in Japan as a future travel destination.

These authentic experiences can only be done in rural areas. The Aso adventure lets travelers dynamically drive on the slopes and uneven roads.

As part of this effort, JNTO has launched a large-scale campaign project in Asia by releasing the "Unveiling a New Japan, Captivating Experiences" website and videos for each region.

In this project, the areas of Japan will be divided into eight, and the sightseeing spots and hands-on activities that are not listed in famous guidebooks will be introduced according to the four seasons and eight passions.

By dividing the area, it is easier to understand how to access each from regional airports with direct flights and major train stations, and by dividing the seasons, it can be used as a reference for the schedule according to the varying activities available per season.

In addition, it will be easier to have an image of the spectacular scenery unique to each season, such as snow and cherry blossoms.

Filipinos who are eager to come back to Japan can check out Unveiling a New Japan, Captivating Experiences website for some future travel inspiration!

Information, including model courses, that will be helpful for your travel planning when your trip to Japan is resumed will also be provided.

*Interviewees consisted of 8,034 overseas residents in 13 countries/regions: 1) Residents of the following 13 countries/regions: the U.S., China, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, and Russia; 2) Males and females in their 20s or older; 3) Aware that the Olympic and Paralympic Games were held in Japan; and 4) Applicable to either of the following a. or b.: a. Have traveled or would like to travel mainly for the purpose of an international mega-event. b. Have become interested in the host country as a result of holding an international mega-event or event promotion, and have subsequently traveled or would like to travel to the host country.