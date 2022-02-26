



















































 
























^


 











 















Travel and Tourism


Panagbenga Festival set to bloom in March



 
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 3:04pm
 





Panagbenga Festival set to bloom in March
In this February 2018 photo, a girl in a flower-inspired costume performs during the street dancing parade of the 23rd Panagbenga in Baguio City. 
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao




ZAMBALES, Philippines — Baguio City's Panagbenga Festival is set to bloom again this March.


Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong shared that he met with members of Baguio Flower Festival Foundation and said that this year's theme is “Let Hope Bloom.”


Magalong, however, said that there's no grand opening, street dancing parade and flower float parade.


He also said that visitors coming from areas under Alert Level 2 are welcome to the city without antigen test.


“Ino-open na natin ang Baguio City, pero andon pa rin ang requirements natin for entry ng ating mga bisita, pero magaan na ngayon, kasi wala ng antigen test na manggagaling sa Alert Level 2, kaya freely umaakyat na sila," he said.


"Sa ngayon nga, nasa 5,000 daily ang tourist arrival natin and expecting na next week dahil long week-end ay madadagadagan pa ito,” he added.


Magalong said there is no crowd limit in Baguio but visitors must follow health and safety protocols.


“We are not putting a limit right now because we are studying the threshold and the traffic situation, compliance to the minimum health protocols in malls, market and other areas of convergence,” he said.


 
















 



PANAGBENGA FESTIVAL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Tara, everyJuan! 'Sama-summer' together with Cebu Pacific!




 Sponsored 






8 days ago


Tara, everyJuan! 'Sama-summer' together with Cebu Pacific!



8 days ago 


Coming from the success of its ‘Juan Love’ campaign last year, CEB is reviving this initiative with one goal in...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













Star City to reopen on February 24







11 days ago


Star City to reopen on February 24



By Jan Milo Severo |
11 days ago 


Amusement park Star City is set to finally open on February 24 after halting its initial opening due to COVID-19 surge in...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













Spark romance this Valentine&rsquo;s Day with Las Casas Filipinas







11 days ago


Spark romance this Valentine’s Day with Las Casas Filipinas



11 days ago 


Amp up the romance this season of love with Valentine’s offerings of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar. 








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













Summer getaway ideas: The art of doing nothing in Davao







12 days ago


Summer getaway ideas: The art of doing nothing in Davao



By Michelline Espiritu Suarez |
12 days ago 


Part 2 of 3 The Art of Doing Nothing: After my monastery stay, gracious arrangements were made for me to visit Dusit Thani...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













Ilocos Sur celebrates Kannawidan 2022







14 days ago


Ilocos Sur celebrates Kannawidan 2022



By Jan Milo Severo |
14 days ago 


Ilocos Sur celebrated Kannadiwan 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving residents the needed dose of enjoyment. &n...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













From buko vendor to resort part-time owner: Couple shares success story







14 days ago


From buko vendor to resort part-time owner: Couple shares success story



By Jan Milo Severo |
14 days ago 


A married couple shared how their hard work paid off as they are now a part-time owner of a resort in Laiya, Batangas.&n...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with