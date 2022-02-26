Panagbenga Festival set to bloom in March

In this February 2018 photo, a girl in a flower-inspired costume performs during the street dancing parade of the 23rd Panagbenga in Baguio City.

ZAMBALES, Philippines — Baguio City's Panagbenga Festival is set to bloom again this March.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong shared that he met with members of Baguio Flower Festival Foundation and said that this year's theme is “Let Hope Bloom.”

Magalong, however, said that there's no grand opening, street dancing parade and flower float parade.

He also said that visitors coming from areas under Alert Level 2 are welcome to the city without antigen test.

“Ino-open na natin ang Baguio City, pero andon pa rin ang requirements natin for entry ng ating mga bisita, pero magaan na ngayon, kasi wala ng antigen test na manggagaling sa Alert Level 2, kaya freely umaakyat na sila," he said.

"Sa ngayon nga, nasa 5,000 daily ang tourist arrival natin and expecting na next week dahil long week-end ay madadagadagan pa ito,” he added.

Magalong said there is no crowd limit in Baguio but visitors must follow health and safety protocols.

“We are not putting a limit right now because we are studying the threshold and the traffic situation, compliance to the minimum health protocols in malls, market and other areas of convergence,” he said.