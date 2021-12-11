



































































 




   







   















Travel and Tourism

                        
DOT's ‘Have A Safe Trip, Pinas’ earns UNWTO citation

                        

                        
Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
December 11, 2021 | 5:45pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
In its latest Boracay bulletin, the BIATF said there are now a total of 316 compliant accommodation establishments with a total of 11,612 rooms.

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – A tourism video of the Department of Tourism was hailed as one of the Exceptional Stories of Sustainable Tourism for the Asia and Pacific region in the 2021 United Nations World Tourism Organization tourism video competition.



Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat made this announcement on Friday.



"We are proud that the video produced by the Department made it to this prestigious competition. More importantly, we were able to show how tourism provides jobs and livelihoods while conveying our message of traveling safely," Puyat said in a statement.



“Have a Safe Trip, Pinas,” which used a new rendition of Basil Valdez’s “You” as background music, was released by the tourism agency in November last year.






Shot on Boracay, it features two tourists who meet while traveling and eventually get married on the island. As it showed happy moments of tourists while promoting safe travels amid the pandemic, the video seeks to encourage domestic travel as several destinations around the country have reopened during that period.



The competition, meanwhile, recognized the best visual storytellers from every global region, was launched by the UNWTO ahead of its 24th General Assembly.



  •  “Tourism and the Decade of Action” – Shows how the tourism sector is advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through references to one or several of the 17 Global Goals.
  •  “Exceptional Stories of Sustainable Tourism” – Shows remarkable examples that showcase the human face of tourism and make clear the positive social impact the sector can have through generating opportunities for all.
This was the second time this year that the Philippines earned a citation in a UNWTO-backed competition.



Another UNWTO recognition



Early this month, Barangay Bojo in Aloguinsan, in Cebu bagged UNWTO’s best tourism village award.



The community in Bojo, is famous for its river, hills, underwater natural resources, mangroves, birds and responsible locals.



Its main tourism activity is the Bojo River Eco-Cultural Tour managed by the Bojo Aloguinsan Ecotourism Association or BAETAS and supported by the municipality of Aloguinsan.



Puyat called the community’s work and remarkable as she welcomed the local suburb’s citation.



"A local destination being inducted into the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Program on its pilot year is a testament to the Philippines' commitment to sustainable tourism development from the national level down to the grassroots," Puyat said on December 4.



"The wealth of our natural resources and unmatched hospitality remains our key strength as we strive for the reopening of the industry to international travelers," she added.



Tourism Officer-in-Charge-Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso and Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Jones Lhuiller received the award in Madrid on December 2 on behalf of the Philippines.



The UN tourism agency’s initiative recognized 44 villages from 32 countries that “stood out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to tourism development in line with the sustainable development goals or SDGs.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
                                                      UNITED NATIONS WORLD TOURISM ORGANIZATION
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                                 From celebrity homes to turtle rescue: 5 unexpected ways to enjoy Nasugbu, Batangas
                              


                                                            

                                  4 days ago                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
From celebrity homes to turtle rescue: 5 unexpected ways to enjoy Nasugbu, Batangas


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
For those looking for a weekend or a holiday getaway near Manila, you need not book airline tickets or pack heavy. Batangas,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Days of despair over': Berna Romulo-Puyat shares optimism in 2022 travel outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Days of despair over': Berna Romulo-Puyat shares optimism in 2022 travel outlook


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Tourism Secretary Bernadette "Berna" Romulo-Puyat expressed optimism for the local tourism industry for 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Five things to know about Greece as pope visits
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Five things to know about Greece as pope visits


                              

                                                                  By Hélène Colliopoulou,Hélène Colliopoulou |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Pope Francis on Saturday began a two-day visit to Greece, a country that for centuries has bridged Europe and the Orient and...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 6 staycation experiences for all ages across the Philippines from Accor properties
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
6 staycation experiences for all ages across the Philippines from Accor properties


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Accor's Philippines Staycation offers, For the love of Family, are now available to book until December 30, for stays...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Homeland hotspots are back on our radars this holiday season
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Homeland hotspots are back on our radars this holiday season


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Become an integral part of the revitalization of the local tourism trade by letting Klook treat you to enticing holiday deals...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 No more face shields or swab tests: Holiday 'staycation' destinations for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 days ago

                              
                              
No more face shields or swab tests: Holiday 'staycation' destinations for kids


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 days ago                              


                                                            
With kids now allowed to go out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels are now offering staycation promos for families to bond...

                                                         


      

         

            
