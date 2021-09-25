Hotel group brings back GPSTV to refuel local touristsâ€™ appetite for travel

Hotel group brings back GPSTV to refuel local tourists’ appetite for travel

This undated photo shows a traveler in BE Mactan Resort in Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines —The online travel show launched last year, GPSTV, would return for a new season, this time with more experiential travels to showcase to viewers.

Last Wednesday, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association launched GPSTV “Go Safe, Go Travel: Walk and Talk With Us” Season Two, a collaborative effort aimed at reigniting travel interest of domestic tourists while keeping in mind their safety.

Loleth So, HSMA vice president said the show is part of its efforts to help jumpstart the country’s tourism industry which was critically hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSMA also launched Virtus Awards to inspire hospitality industry and the ongoing “S.O.S.” or “September Online Sale,” that aims to boost travel sales nationwide.

In 2019, the tourism sector accounted for 12.8% of the gross domestic product. The contribution of the industry significantly declined to 5.4% of GDP last year due to travel restrictions worldwide.

What to expect

With the local tourists largely confined for nearly two years now, the HSMA said the show then seeks to tap those who are raring to travel.

“Those who are dreaming of beaches, mountains and relaxing getaways,” So added, during the press conference.

“GPS TV season 1 and 2 really hope to refuel the appetite of domestic tourists to travel again though taking in mind all the safety protocols,” HSMA chair Margie Munsayac said.

They also seek to update them about the guidelines under the new normal with the Department of Tourism, keeping them abreast with the latest guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Last year, GPS TV Season One took an informative approach in the digital platform, creating awareness of lifestyle and travel destinations. This year, GPS TV Season Two will take a more in-depth approach to experiential travel,” the HSMA vice president said.

"We not only promote enjoyment but also highlight that travel can be safe and worry-free. It is crucial to discuss how we can encourage our guests," she added.

This year, the online show would feature luxury hotels, resorts, local food spots through an experiential tour in favorite tourism destinations such as Manila, Tagaytay, Batangas, Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, Palawan, Davao, among others.

The hotel group has 140 hotels and resort members which the public can choose once they plan to travel.

GPSTV would also air bite-sized guides and travel hacks on its three main segments namely:

Walk 1 - Gastronomic cultural experience around the Philippines

Walk 2 - City staycation, extended business stay, corporate meetings, milestone social events

Walk 3 - Bakasyon grande in the beach and adventure destinations

Tourism Promotions Board COO Maria Anthonette Allones said the episodes would help in positioning the tourists, helping them navigate throughout the pandemic with updated travel requirements and also aiding them in timing their trips on when to stay at home and when to travel.

The show would be hosted by Kevin Lapeña and would be streamed on GSPTV’s Facebook and YouTube channel from September to December.

In November this year, the GPSTV would also have a one-hour television special that would air on CNN Philippines.

Its production is a collaborative effort with the Department of Tourism, TPB, and Isentia.