â€˜Pillar in travel, hospitality industryâ€™: DOT, tourism groups mourn demise of HSMA president Christine Ibarreta

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Tourism mourned the passing of Christine Ann Ibarreta, president of Hotel Sales and Marketing International, Inc, who passed away last Friday.

Ibarreta, fondly called Tin Ann or CUI in the travel and hospitality industry, passed away at 2:07 p.m. last Friday after her two-month health battle when she tested positive for COVID-19.

She was elected president of the hotel group HSMA for two consecutive terms from 2017 and is also a former board member of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines.

The DOT described Ibarreta as a “pillar” in the travel and hospitality industry.

“She will be remembered for always being at the forefront of helping the DOT and other tourism stakeholders. Her invaluable efforts to support the DOT and the industry will never be forgotten,” the DOT said.

The TCP, on the other hand, remembered Ibarreta as a “tireless worker and fighter for the industry.”

“She was a valued member of the TCP Board and contributed to a number of our initiatives. More importantly, she was a friend to all of us,” the TCP said.

“Thank you for your contributions to the industry, Ms. Christine! We will miss you,” it added.

Philippine Travel Agencies Association likewise thanked Ibarreta for her contributions to the pandemic-hit industry.

The hotel group of Ibarreta, HSMA, which launched various fundraising efforts for her medical needs, likewise paid tribute to their leader.

It recognized Ibarreta for leading the “pandemic-scarred hotel industry to remain active and afloat in the last 16 months.”

“She was a vigorous front runner of tourism and led the organization with dedication and remarkably well. She may be physically gone but will remain in the hearts of colleagues, friends and professionals in the tourism scene for her talent, drive and passion,” HSMA said.

“Rest well dear Tin Anne and claim your well-deserved eternal reward from the Almighty Lord,” it added.