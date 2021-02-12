These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here’s what you’ll be needing

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 quarantine measures were implemented, resulting in canceled travel plans. Yes, this is for your very own safety, but you are surely itching to hop on a plane and rediscover the beauty of the outdoors you badly miss.

As the country tries to recover from the pandemic’s impact and starts easing lockdowns and lifting travel restrictions, well-loved local destinations are now reopening one by one not only to satisfy your long-suppressed wanderlust but also to assist the local tourism industry.

Luckily, among these destinations that are ready to fulfill your craving for travel are the beautiful islands of Bohol and Cebu.

Bohol is accepting local tourists outside the region, while Cebu is open to tourists from within the province. And even with mandatory use of face masks, COVID-19 testing, temperature checks and distancing, both Bohol and Cebu will not disappoint in bringing back the fun of traveling!

Here are some delightful destinations you can rediscover along with activities to experience once again:

1. Chocolate Hills, Carmen, Bohol

Nathaniel Luperte via DOT

Whenever hearing the place Bohol, the first thing that you probably think is the majestic Chocolate Hills. While seeing the hills alone is exciting enough, you can make the trip even more exciting and adventurous.

For an affordable price, conquer the Chocolate Hills’ terrains through an ATV ride that will let everyone enjoy the hills literally closer and in a muddy and exciting way. Better get ready to have an exhilarating experience as you get down and dirty with this must-try Bohol experience!

2. Abatan River, Cortes, Bohol

Nathaniel Luperte via DOT

Hop on a boat and enjoy nature when touring the Abatan River in Bohol.

Abatan River is one of the three main rivers of Bohol and it lets you experience a one-of-kind bonding as you gaze at the magical glow of fireflies lighting up the night while you’re enjoying a romantic cruise across Bohol’s mangroves.

Aside from spending intimate time with nature, Abatan River also offers a Community Life Tour where you can immerse yourself in the thriving culture and livelihood of Bohol locals, making the destination a must-try especially for those who miss social interactions!

3. Kankalanog River of Alegria, Cebu

Experience an adventure of a lifetime through canyoneering!

Known for its crystal blue waters that are too hard to resist, Cebu lets tourists have a taste of incredible thrill in its canyoneering areas like Kankalanog River at Alegria and Kawasan Falls at Badian.

At these sites, you can plunge into adventure as enjoy it any way you want, from swimming, trekking, hiking and jumping from one falls to another. If you’re up to the most adrenaline-pumping adventure yet, Kanakalanog River and Kawasan Falls are destinations you shouldn't miss.

4. Camotes Island, Cebu

If you crave for natural and magical kind of isolation, Camotes Island is the place for you.

Camotes Island, dubbed as the ‘’Lost Horizon of the South’’ is located east of Cebu City and is perfect for weekend getaway or a quick escape from the city.

The island offers a lot and could cater to whatever adventure you have in mind, be it enjoying beaches or doing excursions. Especially for us who have badly missed exploring outdoors, Camotes Island has everything that we need to reconnect us with nature, from pristine waters, white sand beaches and cliff diving sites, to majestic caves and awesome rock formations!

5. Moalboal, Cebu

Another well-loved destination is Moalboal, a Cebu hotspot for must-try adventures.

This town is considered a beach haven and an underwater paradise, so most of the must-try activities involve some sand, sun and a lot of water, like diving, snorkeling and chasing waterfalls.

One of Moalboal’s top-rated and unique adventures is the Sardine Run, where you can have a once in a lifetime experience of snorkeling and swimming with millions of sardines! Swimming with a giant school of fish is a very special experience well-loved by tourists from different countries. Definitely, this is something you don’t want to miss out on!

Mindful traveling in the new normal

Before you book your weekend getaway tickets to Bohol or Cebu, it is important to know the restrictions being implemented and requirements being asked by these destinations to ensure that your travel is both enjoyable and responsible.

Luckily, Bohol has already eased down on the necessary requirements to visit their wonderful destinations.

Now, tourists only have to present a negative RT-PCR test result, with the swab taken within 72 hours to travel time; confirmed booking at a Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited hotel; and registration via tourism.bohol.gov.ph. Just recently, Bohol has also authorized the use of saliva test, so tourists can choose this as an option.

Other open tourist activities you can try include lunch at Antequera town to see their crafts, Calamay making and Tableya de Binsoy tasting at Jagna town, and sightseeing at Punta Cruz Watch Tower in Maribojoc.

For Cebu’s local tourists, there is no need to undergo RT-PCR testing, present a medical certificate or a travel authority. It is recommended that local tourists conveniently pre-book their tours by going to discover.cebu.gov.ph.

As we become optimistic that 2021 is the year where we could start doing again the things we have missed from the months of staying at home, it is still our responsibility to observe health protocols and be mindful citizens in everything we do.

With or without COVID-19, our country has so much beauty and fun to offer. But for now, while we still wait for the pandemic to end, the best way to have more fun in the Philippines is by enjoying our tourist attractions the safe and responsible way!

Discounted PCR Tests

Tourists coming from Metro Manila are encouraged to apply for the subsidized RT-PCR test at the UP Philippine General Hospital or Philippine Children's Medical Center for as low as P900 and P750, respectively. To avail of this 50% discount, visit the site at tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel.

To check out up-to-date information regarding destinations that are open and the safety protocols and requirements needed for each location, you may visit philippines.travel/safetrip or download the Travel Philippines app at app.philippines.travel or the Google Playstore.

For more information, contact Bohol Provincial Tourism Office through its e-mail, Facebook, or phone number at (038) 411 0138.

You may also reach Cebu Provincial Tourism Office through its e-mail, Facebook or phone number at (032) 888 2328.