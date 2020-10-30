Philippine travel during pandemic: This app has everything you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines on Friday launched the progressive web application "Travel Philippines," which will serve as the country’s official travel companion.

The app provides the latest travel advisories and safety guidelines in Philippine destinations reopened to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At launch, the app has up-to-date content tailored to Baguio City, Bohol, Boracay, Ilocos Norte, Manila and Palawan.

Users can access and bookmark relevant information on restaurants, accommodations and activities in the said destinations.

The app even features a built-in itinerary maker that allows users to easily plan and customize their getaway.

Tourists can also securely store digital copies of travel documents like boarding passes, hotel reservations and medical certificates through the app’s encrypted platform.

“With the ever-changing needs and challenges in travel brought about by the pandemic, Travel Philippines will help both domestic and international tourists have safer and more memorable travel experiences amid our ‘new normal,’” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.