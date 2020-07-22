COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
KidZania Manila
KidZania Manila via Facebook
Kidzania Manila to close doors by August 31
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Educational theme park KidZania Manila will end its mission of providing a retreat for the youth by the end of next month, shutting down permanently due to the long-term effects of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

ABS-CBN subsidiary Play Innovations Incorporated decided to cease KidZania Manila's operations effective August 31, according to an official company statement.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing community quarantine, we have complied and suspended operations to prevent the further spread of the virus, which resulted in a massive impact on our revenues. Even if we are allowed to operate in the future, the ‘new normal’ will prohibit mass gathering and require children to remain at home,” read the statement released by ABS-CBN.

“These conditions have left us with no choice but to close the play city's doors permanently."

KidZania Manila said that it is currently taking all actions to aid its affected employees, including paying out law-mandated severance benefits and providing job placement programs.

The company thanked its industry partners, as well as schools and families who have availed its services over the years.

"Lastly, we salute our Kals — the Generation KidZania — who have spent time with us with unrelenting passion and spirit, which we hope they will keep alive as they face the future and build a better world.”

