Cha-Ching aiming to nurture 1M students to become financially literate

Top officials of some of the partner organizations behind the Cha-Ching program.

MANILA, Philippines — Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm in Asia and the Pacific of Prudential plc, Pru Life UK’s parent company, recently joined hands with JA Philippines to officially relaunch its financial literacy education program.

Named “One Student to a Million: Cha-Ching Shaping a Financially Literate Generation,” the program aims to reshape the future of young kids and is committed to empower the youth by making them financially literate individuals.

The curriculum was co-founded by Prudence Foundation and Pru Life UK in the Philippines in 2016. Pru Life is a leading life insurance company that provides financial and health solutions, as well.

Marc Fancy, Prudence Foundation Executive Director.

As these organizations continue to expand, they remain committed to extending their outreach by introducing additional initiatives within the Cha-Ching curriculum aimed at educating students on financial principles and financial matters.

Integrated into the school curriculum

As a validation of how sound and solid it is, the Cha-Ching program has now been integrated in the school curriculum of Grade 4 students. At such a young age, students are now exposed to matters involving money and finances and different investment modules. Since majority of key decisions in our daily lives involve money, Cha-Ching gives students the freedom and confidence to know and learn more about organizing their finances, no matter how big or small.

Today, Cha-Ching is hailed as the most renowned financial literacy program for the youth in the Philippines, as it has also received the Silver Asia-Pacific Stevie Award in the Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications category in 2021 and the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards in 2022.

This year, the renewed Cha-Ching program sets an ambitious goal, which is to reach 1,000,000 students and 28,000 teachers nationwide. This goal reinforces Prudence Foundation, Pru Life UK, JA Asia Pacific and JA Philippines’ commitment to become trailblazers in financial literacy education for the youth.

The launch of the Cha-Ching Money Adventures and Investment Modules.

“Together with Prudence Foundation, I am very excited to share that the Philippines will be the first country where the Cha-Ching curriculum will have reached 1 million students by school year 2023-2024. Truly, an amazing achievement reflecting our purpose as partners for every life, and protectors for every future,” shared Eng Teng Wong, president and CEO of Pru Life UK.

The Cha-Ching curriculum

Last year, Prudence Foundation successfully launched its one-of-a-kind financial literacy online game, Cha-Ching Money Adventures (CCMA), globally. CCMA is an interactive online game and a dynamic learning platform designed to equip students and teachers alike with vital money management skills while making learning an enjoyable experience.

Apart from the interactive gaming design and interface, CCMA also reaches out to the typical student by playing through four different distinctive modules: “Hometown” for Earn, “Mallsville” for Save, “Las Races” for Spend, and “Rockability Rivers” for Donate. These modules engage students in the fundamental Cha-Ching concepts: Earn, Save, Spend, Donate, all while earning points, learning, and having fun. The Cha-Ching Program has actually been awarded for its excellence in promoting prudent financial habits (Earn, Save, Spend and Donate) and nurturing financial responsibility among children.

Making a difference

Through curriculum integration and CCMA, Cha-Ching continues to revolutionize financial education, making it enjoyable, comprehensive, and accessible. It fosters a positive attitude toward money, thus empowering students to make sound financial decisions for a brighter future.

"Teaching kids financial literacy at an early age is not just important; it's absolutely vital. It’s like giving them a compass for life, giving them proper reference as they navigate through real life. By instilling these skills early, we anchor them with the knowledge needed to navigate the complex financial world confidently," said Jed Velarde, Stock Market Investment Advocate and the Head of Partnerships at COL Financial Group, Inc., during the launch event.

The Cha-Ching program continues to change the common perception that only adults can handle money and shifts it to the belief that even young students can make financially sound decisions for today and the years to come.