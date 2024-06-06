How to teach kids to handle money: Drew, Iya Arellano give advice

MANILA, Philippines — If there is something that celebrity couple Drew and Iya Arellano learned from starting to work young, it is how to properly budget and allocate their hard-earned money.

At their family’s recent launch as new endorsers of fast food chain brand Jollibee at the Mind Museum in Taguig City, Drew and Iya emphasized the importance of financial literacy, especially among kids.

“Hindi ‘to usually tinuturo ng mga schools eh. Kami, I learned it because of experience. I started early. I left my family early without any financial assistance. I started a business already and I started investing early,” Drew expounded.

While Filipino custom dictates that the responsibility of budgeting the family’s finances should fall into the mother, in the Arellano household’s case, it is Drew that takes on that task.

“Whenever we do work, I give them money. Drew is actually the one that’s better in handling money. He teaches them that if you save this amount, you can earn this much,” Iya shared a simple way to teach kids how to appreciate financial literacy.

“And I think sobrang important ‘yun that we instill that knowledge and wisdom and I guess, the mindfulness of handling your money, handling your finances, at such a young age,” Drew stressed. — Videos by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Iya, Drew Arellano share what they do with kids’ earnings from endorsements