'Para merry ang lahat': GCash guides Filipinos toward financial success this Christmas

Sabay-sabay aangat para Merry ang Lahat

MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas season is a testament to the value of unity and togetherness for Filipinos worldwide. In the true spirit of bayanihan, financial super app GCash leads the nation in delivering its mission of Finance for All through its financial literacy campaign, “Gets Agad.”

“We recognize that Filipinos face different financial struggles every day. This Christmas, we hope to empower our fellow countrymen to take control of their hard-earned money,” said Mark Ilao, GCash Market Education head for Wealth Management.

“The simple act of carefully budgeting one’s expenses is already a giant step in the right direction to achieving financial success,” Ilao added.

Gets agad ang pagbubudget ng gastusin ngayong Pasko

Filipinos love celebrating Christmas for many reasons. Part of the fun is having an excuse to spend on shopping, eating out, and making the most out of the festivities. But to make sure that the good times won’t result in a negative bank account, one has to be aware and mindful of how they budget their spending beyond the holiday season.

Creating a spending plan based on your income and expenses helps you gain a clear and detailed view of your financial situation, empowering you to be prepared for any unexpected spending at all times, especially during a time as hectic as the holiday season. But amidst the chaos of the Christmas rush, where do you even start?

To help Filipinos navigate the potential financial challenges that Christmas planning brings, GCash introduces the 3Ps: three budgeting priorities that the everyday Filipino can keep in mind as soon as their year-end bonuses roll in:

1. Gets Agad ang pagtatabi nang maaga para sa PAMBAYAD

Pay your annual debts and take care of your unpaid bills at the onset to lighten your load. By doing so as early as you can, you can get a clearer picture of your financial standing and you will be able to allocate funds for your holiday festivities more accurately.

For a smooth and worry-free payment experience, have the freedom to pay any time, anywhere through GCash’s Send Money and Bank Transfer, or settle your bills with over 400 billing partners through Pay Bills.

2. Gets Agad ang perfect Noche Buena para sa PANGHANDA

Wisely budget your best Noche Buena yet. Unforeseen food expenses can dampen the spirit of the holidays. A thoughtfully prepared Noche Buena can help alleviate your anxieties about overspending, allowing you to enjoy your family time with ease.

Whether you are going grocery shopping or ordering takeout for your Christmas meals this year, you can Pay QR via GCash in over 70,000 partner merchants nationwide. Simply open the QR reader in your GCash app and scan to pay at the cashier area.

3. Gets Agad ang pagpaplano ng wasto para sa PANREGALO

Keep your Christmas gifts within your means. Budget-conscious gift-giving shifts the focus from materialistic tendencies to the sentiment behind your gifts, which can also set a positive example for financial discipline.

If you’re choosing to shop for gifts online, enjoy the security and convenience of GCash by using it as your payment method! And while you’re at it, give yourself the gift of high-yield interest by depositing any excess funds with GSave.

Navigating the holiday season requires a lot of financial discipline and foresight across all budgeters. If you make the extra effort to be mindful of how you spend, you can avoid going over your budget and have more funds to invest in your financial goals to set yourself up for a better and more financially secure future.

“We want to enable shared moments of joy during the holidays by giving every Filipino family access to digital solutions that will ease them from financial burden. We continue to strive for the best Christmas yet, ensuring that no Filipino home is left behind due to money or budgeting woes. Sabay-sabay aangat para Merry ang Lahat,” Ilao concluded.

