Save like Erwan Heussaff with these 5 holiday spending tips

With Security Bank’s Complete Cashback Platinum card, cardholders like Erwan Heussaff can enjoy guaranteed rebates in 5-4-3-2-1% across major spend categories to prepare for Christmas!

MANILA, Philippines — Preparing for Noche Buena, driving back to provinces, putting up Christmas decorations, reserving function rooms, shopping for gifts—these are some of the top tasks during the holidays. And for people like Erwan Heussaff who shop for groceries and prepare the feast, it can be a challenging time balancing between budgets, pamaskos and regalos.

Fortunately, with Security Bank’s Complete Cashback Platinum card, cardholders like Erwan can enjoy guaranteed rebates in 5-4-3-2-1% across major spend categories to prepare for Christmas!

5% on groceries

Get the best ingredients for your signature noche buena dishes. With every swipe of the Complete Cashback Platinum card at your favorite supermarket, avail of 5% cashback on monthly statements that can be paired with discounts and other promos from Security Bank’s partner merchants.

4% on gas

Whether it’s a spontaneous barkada road trip to Tagaytay or trips to attend different Christmas parties, the Complete Cashback Platinum card is ready for your fuel needs. The 4% gas rebate helps you save more, whether full tank or quick refill.

3% on utilities

Christmas lights? Check! Parols? Check! Rebates on utilities (ie. electricity and post-paid phone bills)? Check! Use the Complete Cashback Platinum card for your bills and get a guaranteed 3% rebate with every transaction.*

2% on dining

Treat your loved ones at new restaurants or get your comfort food fix and enjoy 2% rebate with each swipe at your favorite restaurants. Choose from our partner dining merchants for more discounts.

1% on shopping

Saw a cooking pan you like from Erwan’s list on Instagram? No need to wait for a sale to get it! With the 1% guaranteed rebate on shopping, get gifts for yourself or your loved ones when you swipe your Complete Cashback Platinum card at your favorite department stores and boutiques.

“I always plan ahead and check on my spend, but I always take note of the rebates I get when I calculate my expenses while using my Security Bank Complete Cashback Platinum. It’s always fun to see how much my recurring cashbacks add up in the long run,” Erwan says.

Complete Cashback Platinum exclusives

With these rebates, cardholders are guaranteed that their annual cashback (capped at P12,000) will be credited to their account—no minimum spending required!

Frequent solo or family travelers with the Complete Cashback Platinum card also get access to the Marhaba Lounge in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 at a preferential rate. If you prefer filling your carts online, rest easy as the Complete Cashback Platinum card has an E-Commerce Purchase Protection feature to keep you safe.

Plus, new cardholders will also enjoy exclusive promos, a waived annual fee on their first year, and the power to choose their welcome gift with up to P5,000 eGC!

Simply apply and get approved until December 15, and meet the minimum spend requirement.

Curious how the rebates are computed? Try out the Cashback Calculator and apply for a card through Security Bank’s website.

*Bills must not be enrolled with Security Bank’s Bills Assist program to qualify for rebates.