Zara Greenbelt 5 reopens with some of world’s most advanced eco-efficiency systems

MANILA, Philippines — As part of Zara’s commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, the Spanish fashion label reopened its Greenbelt 5 store early this week to not only become the brand’s biggest flagship store in the country, but also to become its most innovative store to date for Zara Philippines.

With more than 1,700 sq.m. of retail space, the newly refurbished store features a renewed image, new product display areas and highly efficient technology.

The brand, in a statement, said that the store has some of the most advanced eco-efficiency systems available.

“The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED (light-emitting diode) lighting and the use of more environmentally friendly materials,” the brand said.

“The store is connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store’s air-conditioning and electricity installations to enhance their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.”

The brand added in its statement that it works continuously to reduce the environmental impact of its teams’ daily decision-making, thanks to its holistic vision roadmap and milestones for the whole value chain.

“It also develops reuse and recycling programs to promote the circular economy and to reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials.”

The Greenbelt 5 branch features the brand’s latest retail concept for larger stores. It is equipped with efficient technological tools to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform.

Some of the services integrated with the brand’s app include:

a fitting room reservation service,

in-store pickup for online orders within two hours,

and the ability to search for items online to check stock availability in the store.

The store also has other features, such as:

specific check-out areas for returns,

automatic online returns point,

assisted self-checkout area,

and customer cardboard recycling area.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Clockwise: Women's section occupying the entire first floor; Men's section sharing the floor with the Kids section at the topmost floor; TRF section at the second floor

The interior space has been designed as a large, clean and neutral retail space to highlight the different collections on display, with a dedicated floor each for women and Trafaluc or TRF (ZARA's younger line), while the uppermost floor has been divided between the sections for men and kids.

The collections are spread out in an architectural concept produced entirely by Zara Architecture.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Clockwise: One of the many self-checkout counters; elevators going to upper floors and dressing rooms using efficient LED lighting

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. With a business model focused on constant innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

In the Philippines, Zara is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Glorietta, Greenbelt 5, One Bonifacio High Street, Power Plant Mall, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, Ayala Center Cebu and online at Zara.com.