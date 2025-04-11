Celebrity couples flock to Original Penguin, Perry Ellisâ€™ first dual-brand store with bar for free coffee

Celebrity couples flock to Original Penguin, Perry Ellis’ first dual-brand store with bar for free coffee

Celebrity couples Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles (left) and Julius and Tintin Babao at the opening of Original Penguin and Perry Ellis’ first ever two-in-one store in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couples Julius and Tintin Babao, and Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles, were among the celebrity guests at the recent opening of international fashion labels Original Penguin and Perry Ellis’ first ever two-in-one store in the Philippines, located at Shangri-La Plaza 2/3 Mid Level East Wing in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City.

Cheryl Lee, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anthem Group, Philippine distributor of Original Penguin and Perry Ellis, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that they decided to combine the two brands into one store since are both from the same parent company, Perry Ellis International.

“It's a bigger space. We thought of putting them together so that they can share customers with each other. But we have the second one actually that we just opened in Newport Mall and that's it for now,” she said about opening the brands “in very specific malls” as addition to their close to 50 stores for Original Penguin and more than 10 for Perry Ellis.

Spanning 170 square meters, the space showcases a modern, refreshed look. Original Penguin’s section features playful yet chic interiors with fun, signature elements that reflect the brand’s distinct personality. A standout highlight is the dedicated golf corner — one of the first of its kind — catering to fans of the sport with stylish and functional apparel. Perry Ellis, on the other hand, features clean lines and light wood elements, bringing an inviting and contemporary appeal to its pieces.

The store carries the latest selections from both brands, ranging from casual and sportswear to elevated workwear.

Although still catering to upmarket golfers, since Original Penguin has been known for its soft, Dri-Fit golf shirts, the new dual-brand store has its own Nespresso bar, which serves coffee “free for all customers, all VIPs, all walk-ins. You don't have to buy anything,” Lee said.

Original Penguin’s latest collection draws from three key style concepts. The Palm Springs palette features fresh shades of white, green, blue, violet, and pink hues in ribbed and printed polo shirts, cargo shorts, lightweight jackets, and graphic tees—many crafted from sustainable materials like recycled polyester.

Meanwhile, the Ibiza/Casablanca collection embraces summer-ready aesthetics with coconut patterns, underwater mosaics, and abstract graphics in black, white, deep green, pale marigold, and shades of blue. Standout pieces include stylish polos, crew-neck tees, lightweight vests, and polo-and-short sets.

Launching in May, the French Riviera collection offers seaside-inspired prints like boat and umbrella motifs in a palette of blue, yellow, brown, beige, black, pink, and white. Key styles include ribbed polos, fine-line prints, jacquard patterns, packable vests, and color-block shorts. Across all collections, Original Penguin delivers knit polos, inseam shorts, player pants, and chinos for versatile styling.

Perry Ellis, known for timeless yet modern pieces, introduces essentials like the Cool Interlock Tee, crafted from lightweight, moisture-wicking cotton, and the Geometric Pattern Polo Sweater, which upgrades casual wear with a bold design. The Mesh Stripe Polo adds a breathable take on a classic silhouette, while floral, bird camo, plaid, and abstract leaf prints balance contemporary fashion and classic tailoring.

For those who appreciate sophisticated layering, the brand has the Space Dyed Ombre Crew Neck Sweater and camp collar shirts with vintage-inspired chain stitching. The collection also includes slim-fit suit jackets and trousers, enhanced with stretch and water-resistant technology, ideal for work-to-evening transitions.

Lee also vouches for the brand’s wrinkle-resistant shirts: “We have a lot of nice woven button-down shirts that are wrinkle-free… so a lot of people bring it for travel, so the pants and the top, you don't need to iron them.”

According to her, what makes Original Penguin successful in the country in the past decade has much to do with its “cute” logo.

“Oh, for sure, I think Filipinos love the logo of penguin. I think that's one,” she said. “When we brought in the brand, it was honestly an instant hit already… We did a lot of marketing, yes, but then, you know, the brand itself, the logo itself. Parang it's so Filipino because the penguin is so cute and unassuming and harmless if you look at it.”

For Perry Ellis, she said, it could have been because “the price points are good for the kind of quality that we have.”

“We almost never marked down the clothes and then you know it's also good timing because when the pandemic happened, a lot of people started to take up golf and tennis and become more active in these outdoor sports, so we're doing very well,” she pointed out.

In time for Original Penguin’s 70th anniversary this year, Lee said they are renovating and updating many of the brand’s local stores, as well as adopting the 70th anniversary special packaging.