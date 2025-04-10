Marang, durian, Longganisa for less than P200 at DTI National Food Fair 2025

The Department of Trade and Industry National Food Fair 2025 features over 250 unique ventures from all over the Philippines from April 9 to 13, 2025 in Mega Trade Halls 1 to 2 in SM Megamall in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re a Longganisa lover, there is a great variety of it like Recado, Hamonado or even Batutay for less than P200 at the ongoing Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) National Food Fair 2025 in SM Megamall.

DTI opened its food fair in time for the National Filipino Food Month on Araw ng Kagitigan, April 9. It is free to the public until April 13. The fair features over 250 food ventures from all over the Philippines.

Covering the whole stretch of the Mega Trade Halls 1 to 3 on the fifth level, the fair offers visitors with the freshest produce and fruits in season at the most reasonable prices at the center pavillion, in front of the stage where talks, seminars and performances are being held.

There are marang (P200/kg) and durian meat (neatly sealed in transparent containers for P300/kg), and other fruits in abundance from Mindanao.

Greens, such as Broccoli (P120/kg), Cauliflower (P80/kg) and Womboks (P70/kg), are also sold at reasonable prices. Green and ripe mangoes (large mangoes at P130/kg) are also in abundance since they are in season, as well as the famed Guimaras mangoes, which has its own stall in the fair.

Philippine condiments and sauces, as well as fermented fish and buros, are also sold at the fair. Of course, Philippine sweets and snacks are also sold.

Davao is well-represented with its array of chocolates and its famous brands.

Luzon fare include Longganisas from Ilocos region, Nueva Ecija, Quezon's Lucban, and Bulacan's Calumpit. The regular or standard packs sell for P135 to P199, while large batches of one kilo can go up to P400 to P500.

Some of these stalls even grill or pan-fry the Longganisa, which are sold for three pieces on a stick at P60. Even Bagnet is sold for those who want their fix of Ilocos’ famed deep-fried pork belly.

The fair also features a Kape Pavillion, where the Philippines’ best coffees are sold. Fairgoers can buy not only their preferred beans, but also enjoy from select stalls freshly brewed coffee or sip iced ones, from lattes to macchiatos.

