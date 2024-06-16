Health and beauty store celebrates 1st anniversary of dedicated area for men

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons celebrated the first anniversary of "HIM-tayan" this Father's Day.

HIM-tayan is a waiting area inside the store dedicated to fathers, husbands, brothers, boyfriends, or just any other male companion.

This exclusive space is the perfect place to relax while their companions shop or unwind. The space features a massage chair for de-stressing as well as a place where they can engage in a friendly chess game.

Apart from the HIM-tayan anniversary, the brand is introducing its All-Men’s Sale happening from June 13 to 17.

The sale will feature discounts on grooming essentials, with up to 50% off or buy 1, take 1 deals on men's care brands like Nivea, Axe, Old Spice, Dove Men, Gatsby, Irish Spring and Bigen.

“Watsons continues to revolutionize men’s approach to skincare and grooming with our wide range of grooming essentials to help them feel confident and empowered so they can look good, do good, and feel great," Sharon Decapia, Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing, Public Relations and Sustainability of Watsons Philippines.

"We’re bringing back our HIMtayan lounge this year for them to experience and realize that, indeed, Watsons is also a place where their needs, be it on grooming or wellness, are being cared for,” she added.

