In photos: Japanese cotton candy, reclaimed wooden stamps at 7th Muji store

Muji's seventh store located in Uptown Mall features (clockwise): a Japanese traditional garment for men, ready-to-eat curry pouches and the biggest Coffee Counter in Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines — Reclaimed wood stamps, soft-serve ice cream and a bigger Coffee Counter in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) await fans of Japanese lifestyle brand Muji at its recently opened its seventh store in Uptown Mall.

Located on the second floor at what used to be the space of another known Japanese retailer, the over 2,000-square-meter store features Muji's identifiable minimalist aesthetic.

Biggest Coffee Counter in BGC

One of its features that would surely draw in not only fans is the abundance of wood.

The Uptown Muji store has the biggest Coffee Counter in BGC.

As a cafe that serves its house coffee and seasonal, distinctly flavored drinks, it can seat 70 people, which is ideal for the expected crowd of students and office workers on weekdays, and families living in residential buildings in the area on weekends.

Cristina Dagdag, Marketing Manager at Muji Philippines Corp., said they took into consideration what their loyal customers who have been visiting their other BGC location in Central Square. The Central Square store was the first to have a Coffee Counter in 2022, and with their newest store, they thought to heed to their request and open a bigger Coffee Counter.

As an opening treat, they are introducing soft-serve drinks, with flavors that include plain, matcha, espresso and chocolate. Their soft-serves use milk from Hokkaido, Northern island of Japan.

Benguet Coffee Beans are also used for their freshly made brews and coffees.

Their Coffee Counter is conducive for students who want to study as a long table is posted beside its brick wall adorned with shelves decorated with portraits and wooden bowls and displays.

There are also quite a number of wooden tables and chairs designed by Filipino craftsmen that usually sits four people.

Repurposed wood stamps

Adding more wood into their newest store, Uptown Muji is the first to feature repurposed wooden stamps made from Philippine Tanguile wood.

According to Muji, the Tanguile wood came from a 50-meter high tree with over four-feet diameter trunk. It is widely used as an alternative to teak.

As a brand known for its stationery items, Muji has upcycled or repurposed Tanguile wood to turn them into wooden stamps, which can be used along with their notebooks and stationery products.

"In all Muji stores, there are stamp tables, but in this store, we've decided to use recycled wood. So, we're all about being sustainable and helping the environment and giving back. We considered using or upcycling used wood and then turned them into stamps. So, basically we repurposed those wood into stamps, which helps our customers personalize or customize their Muji items," said Dagdag.

More ready-to-eat Japanese treats

Muji also introduced ready-to-eat items, perfect for those who are constantly on-the-go.

They brought in a variety of food items from 7 kinds of Curry, Sesame Seeds & Miso Soup for Rice and Mini Kimchi Ramen noodles, which can be eaten dry or cooked with water.

"Actually our food product line is about convenience. You just warm it in the pouch and it's ready to go," Dagdag said.

She also excited for their visitors to try their own brand of Watagashi or Japanese cotton candy.

Coffee Counter in Muji Uptown store Enjoy coffee and pastries at the Coffee Counter in Muji Uptown Minimalist skincare line at Muji Comfortable and easy Japanese clothing for the humid Manila weather Ready-to-eat curry pouches that can be eaten alone or poured over rice Luggage and travel essentials Watagashi or Japanese cotton candy < >

