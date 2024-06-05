Here's what you should look out for in TikTok Shop's 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale!

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok Shop’s 6.6 Birthday Sale is a not-to-be-missed event, packed with opportunities to save on a wide variety of products and categories including electronics, lifestyle, FMCG and fashion.

With a bit of planning, you can make the most of the exclusive discounts, special offers and engaging events. Whether you’re a seasoned TikTok Shop user or a first-time shopper, this guide will help you navigate the sale and score some fantastic deals.

Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect and how to make the most of this special birthday sale.

Tune in to TikTok Shop’s 6.6 LIVE Giveaway

James Afante, the top record holder for TikTok Shop Philippines' Creator Live Sessions, will host a key live session wherein 12 winners will receive Infinix Zero 30 4G phones.

Exciting Deals on Trending Categories and Super Brands

The sale covers a wide range of categories, each offering unique discounts:

Fashion: Find deals on trendy clothing, shoes, and accessories from MPMG. Whether you’re updating your wardrobe for the season or looking for specific pieces, enjoy exclusive savings during these brands' livestream sessions.



Find deals on trendy clothing, shoes, and accessories from MPMG. Whether you’re updating your wardrobe for the season or looking for specific pieces, enjoy exclusive savings during these brands' livestream sessions. Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG): Expect great deals coming from Super Brand Klued and brands like SariSuki, Nestle, Haruharu, Mr Squirrel, SiLong Kitchen, with exclusive livestream prices and buy one get one free special promotions on select items.



Expect great deals coming from Super Brand Klued and brands like SariSuki, Nestle, Haruharu, Mr Squirrel, SiLong Kitchen, with exclusive livestream prices and buy one get one free special promotions on select items. Electronics: Look forward to discounts on gadgets from Super Brands Simplus and Tecno and technology companies like Realme, Infinix, and JISULIFE. Whether you're looking for the newest smartphones or essential household electronics, you can discover substantial savings.



Look forward to discounts on gadgets from Super Brands Simplus and Tecno and technology companies like Realme, Infinix, and JISULIFE. Whether you're looking for the newest smartphones or essential household electronics, you can discover substantial savings. Home and Living: Take advantage of deals on home decor, kitchenware, and furniture to give your living space a refreshing update. Keep an eye out for exclusive livestream offers from Aquaflask, New Every Day, YuanDa Shangpin, and GeminiHome.ph on select items.

Aside from these special product offers, there will also be key live sessions from TikTok Shop 6.6 Idol Club and this will feature six top creators, including @zaralopez_official, @dave_villanueva, @shoplovechanelle, @jmsfnt, @elmaasagra and @ser.geybin, each specialize in a distinct category within TikTok Shop: Beauty, Fashion, Personal Care, Electronics, and Lifestyle. These creators are experts in their fields, presenting the newest trends, products, and styles to captivate and motivate consumers.

Special discount vouchers

In addition to product-specific discounts, shoppers can get huge savings by using exclusive vouchers from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. key live session, with up to 90% off capped at P150. TikTok Shop users can also receive up to 1 million livestream rewards.

TikTok Shop 6.6 Birthday Bash on It’s Showtime

Apart from the lavish offers and deals, don’t miss an exclusive TV segment on GMA Network’s “It’s Showtime” as it features the TikTok Shop 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale with its ever-talented brand ambassador, Ivana Alawi.

She will perform, highlight key products, and encourage viewers to join the anniversary celebration for a chance to win exciting rewards.

Keep these tips in mind to maximize your shopping experience and snag some great deals during TikTok Shop's 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.