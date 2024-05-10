Mother's Day 2024 TLC: Thoughtful, loving, creative gifts for mom

MANILA, Philippines — May is a special month for moms as they are honored for their unwavering love and support for their families.

This dedication is best appreciated with gestures that warm their heart.

Here are some of the gift ideas that one can think of for the special woman in our lives.

Stylish cook tops, washing machines

Many mothers and homemakers undoubtedly spend a lot of their time in the kitchen and at home.

Cooking, for instance, can take a lot of time, so it is best to invest in an appliance that can last. But not just any appliance, it would be an added bonus if it features a stylish look to fit into that "aesthetic" that many are drawn these days.

Beko, a global electronics and appliance brand, recently launched its new range of cookers that marries European design and technology.

Its gas cookers exude timeless charm while its electric cookers feature modern touches.

The new range of cookers feature intuitive controls, durable construction, and details, such as precision temperature control and easy-to-clean surfaces.

When asked what does Beko mean when it says "European quality" on its brands, its Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific Arel Atakol said to a group of media including Philstar.com at Thursday's launch in Pasay City, it means passing the strict standards set in Europe.

"We have some factories in Turkey, and some factories in Europe, South Africa, Russia, Thailand, China, but when it comes to European quality, we are always following quality standards in all of our manufacturing facilities, including our China, Thailand facilities. All our products are sellable to European markets," Atakol said.

He also revealed that the brand has acquired several Whirlpool markets, such as those in Whirlpool Europe, Whirlpool Russia, Whirlpool Middle East and Whirlpool Africa.

Discover the perfect cake for every type of mom this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we want to give something special for all the mothers and mother figures in our lives. Why not celebrate this special day with a cake that best fits her unique personality? With Red Ribbon’s Specialty Cakes, you have a wonderful selection of cakes that will surely match Mom’s taste.

Each cake offers flavors that moms love, from classic and indulgent, to something sweetly different. Whichever you choose, you can find the perfect cake to celebrate with your own mom. Find out your mom’s unique personality and discover the cake that best fits her!

The Modern Nanay: This mom isn’t just the backbone of her family, she’s a powerhouse who seizes every opportunity. Whether it’s launching her own business or juggling side hustles that help sustain the family and pursue their passion and dreams, this mom is the epitome of the Modern Pinay.

The times surely are changing, and like this Modern Nanay, this cake classic has evolved to be her perfect match. Now with a new design, Red Ribbon’s beloved Black Forest Cake retains its timeless taste coming from its rich chocolate fudge cake, creamy icing, and luscious cherry filling while offering a fresh twist with a coating of grated chocolate and chocolate square toppings. It’s a sweet indulgence that perfectly complements her unwavering love and care.

The Mom with a Pocket Full of Sunshine: A mom who brightens the mood anywhere she goes, she’s also cool, sweet, fun, and knows how to make her kids and family smile. With her around, you know it’s going to be a delightful time because she brings that light and happy vibe wherever she goes!

You want a cake that matches the energy she brings, which is why the New Caramel Delight Cake is the best pick. Each slice offers delicious caramel icing inside and out, giving you a light and sweet taste that melts in your mouth. Just like her, this cake sure knows how to make celebrations feel brighter and more fun!

"Tita ng Bayan" Mom: She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom - the Tita ng Bayan Mom is the epitome of coolness, beauty and charisma. She’s popular in your neighborhood and knows all your friends by heart. For how cool she is, you want a cake that stands out and is a crowd favorite, and you can’t go wrong with the Ube Bloom Cake. A fun choice with a popular Filipino flavor, each slice offers creamy icing and delicious ube flavor that leaves a lasting impression after your first bite.

The Sossy Mom: Classy and sophisticated, the Sossy Mom lives a chic lifestyle and only wants the best and brightest for her family. For her elevated standards, you want a cake that represents the height of class and style as well. This makes the Chocolate Heaven Cake the perfect match for the sossy mom. With rich, premium chocolate flavor inside and out, presented in an elegantly crafted design, the Chocolate Heaven Cake lives up to its name when it comes to providing a sophisticated celebratory piece that fits Mother’s Day.

Elevate your Mother's Day celebrations with Red Ribbon's Specialty Cakes. Whether your mom is ambitious, uplifting, charismatic or sophisticated, there's a cake that would suit her personality. Visit your nearest Red Ribbon store or order online at order.redribbon.ph, the Red Ribbon App, or the GrabFood and foodpanda apps to discover the perfect cake for your mom!

Celebrate your 'Ultimate Dream-Maker' this Mother’s Day

We Pinoys cherish our moms not only as life-givers but rather as those who made it more meaningful -- those who guided us and enriched our lives. Our moms have been our sources of encouragement towards our dreams that we thought were not possible... until we reached them. Their unwavering love and support have built many dreams, making them the ultimate dream-makers.

To us, this dream-maker is anyone who extends love to another being. After all, love is what makes a mother. As Mother's Day draws near, witness how Goldilocks helps us celebrate our beloved Moms on this special day.

In the second installment of “Goldilocks Presents” watch how Nicole made Mother’s Day extra special in “Sweet Surprise”, directed by Dan Villegas and written by Shai Advincula-Antonio.

As for the celebration, now’s the chance for a pay back and make our mom’s dream come true! What better way to do this than making her feel special with a dreamy Goldilocks cake.

As timeless as a mother’s love, Goldilocks offers an Uberry Dreamy treat, perfect for Mother’s Day celebration — the Ube Dream. Our moms will surely delight in layers of soft ube chiffon generously infused with real halaya and luscious ube mousse. These rich layers and textures are perfectly complemented by the velvety smoothness of Goldilocks’ ube cream icing. Refreshing macapuno jelly strings crown this masterpiece.

For only P699, serve Goldilocks’ Ube Dream along with a sumptuous brunch or dinner, and take this occasion as an opportunity to rediscover what your mom is passionate about. Whether it’s a class she’s always wanted to take or simply expressing genuine encouragement, now is the time to make your dream-maker’s dreams come true.

Time to revitalize her youth

In today's fast-paced world, mothers encounter challenges that may cause stress, accelerating the aging process. Aging impacts every aspect of well-being, from appearance to function. LAC believes incorporating high-quality supplements can support holistic well-being and slow down the aging process.

LAC StemC is the perfect choice for mothers seeking rejuvenation. Derived from premium thoroughbred horse placenta and synergistic ingredients, it offers cellular regeneration and improves physiological health to support recovery from the demands of motherhood. Its potent blend developed in Japan promotes skin elasticity, elevating vitality and restoring strength, ensuring that mothers feel their best inside and out.

Additionally, incorporating supplements like LAC FullCal which contains a Calcium Magnesium ratio 2:1 for optimum absorption with co-nutrients such as Vitamin D3 and more. This convenient on the go melt-in-the-mouth powder for strong bones and teeth helps ensure optimal nourishment, supports healthy muscle function, and aids muscle contraction and relaxation, making the journey smoother for experienced moms. LAC Joint Protec Glucosamine Chondroitin + Collagen, on the other hand, can provide daily relief with Glucosamine and Chondroitin, essential for managing the physical demands of daily motherhood activities and boosting mobility and flexibility crucial for active and agile mothers caring for their families. Its jelly form makes joint health support easy and enjoyable for busy mothers, offering a convenient alternative to caplets.

'Magic Jeans' help keep mom in shape

For moms who want to keep their curves, Lee recently introduced Shape Magic, a line of butt-lifting, curve-defining and leg-elongating jeans with the aim to empower women to confidently embrace their bodies. The new collection is now available in select Lee stores nationwide as well as online.

Help mom reach her fitness goals

As fitness technology continues to evolve, people are able to discover new ways to move and exercise. Advancements like smart gym equipment, wearable trackers, and mobile applications have revolutionised the journey of keeping healthy and staying fit. To deliver an integrated and elevated workout experience, Kerry Sports Manila recently launched the Skillrun Bootcamp by Technogym in their facility, the first of its kind in the Philippines.

The Skillrun Bootcamp is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) group class format that integrates the use of Technogym’s advanced fitness technology solutions. Starting August 1, this will be available exclusively at Kerry Sports Manila, the largest indoor lifestyle and leisure club in the Philippines. With its speedy combination of cardio and strength training, each session keeps participants focused on their performance. By incorporating exercise intensity and variety, participants can stay engaged in the long-term and achieve results faster.

The class leverages the Skillrun, the first professional treadmill that allows participants to perform a cardio and strength workout on a single machine through its cutting-edge Sled Training and Parachute Training features. Sled Training mimics the action of pushing a sled on grass to help users improve speed, while Parachute Training mimics the feeling of running outdoors with a parachute to improve resistive power.

What makes this format unique is how participants can sync their favourite wearable heart rate monitor to the digital whiteboard screen which will show everybody’s real-time heart rate, as well as tutorial videos on what to do next. At the end of the class, participants can use the Kerry Sports Customised Technogym App to monitor their Skillrun Bootcamp performance. Through the app, they can also keep track of their body measurements, personal records, and other health data.

“At Kerry Sports, we commit to advancing our facilities in order to continuously improve the overall experience of holistic wellness for our members. We believe that our members can reach their health and wellness goals when equipped with the right technology and solutions, and this is why we launched the Technogym Skillrun Bootcamp at Kerry Sports Manila. Through this integrated and enhanced fitness experience, we aim to empower and equip more consumers to move and stay healthy”, said Amit Oberoi, general manager, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

Discover a thrilling and interactive bootcamp journey, expertly crafted to offer unparalleled exercise diversity with the Skillrun Bootcamp, exclusively at Kerry Sports Manila.

With an expanse of 8,000 square metres, Kerry Sports Manila is the largest indoor lifestyle and leisure club in the heart of Bonifacio Global City. Located on levels 5 and 6 of Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, fitness and wellness enthusiasts are spoilt with multiple training zones and recreational spaces so that they can reach their personal wellness goals while having fun.



The lifestyle and leisure club offers multiple training zones that can help build strength, increase endurance and develop agility. It also houses The Arena, largest indoor NBA-grade basketball court with multi-level viewing seats and finished with op-class American maple wood flooring. Also available are two covered outdoor tennis courts, two glass-backed squash courts, and a 25-metre outdoor lap pool with hydrotheraphy vitality pool.

New Dove variants for mom's crowning glory

The new Dove Shampoo and Conditioner Range with Bio-Protein Care comes in four different variants, all of which have been lab–tested to prove that they work better versus regular non-conditioning shampoo.

Dove Care Labs catapults off of history to build a future where damage is reversed to the point of non-existence. Dove aims to be the solution to every hair concern, by showcasing its new range of hair care products, formulated to hold the power of skincare for your hair and reverse years of hair damage through its revolutionary Bio-Protein Care technology that is made 100% compatible with natural hair, and programmed to rebuild damaged proteins from within.

Bio-Protein Care is a breakthrough technology that works with the biology of your hair to visibly repair the signs of extreme damage. Made up of three patented, active technologies that provide a progressive internal strength benefit as well as ingredients that deposit on the hair’s surface to provide a visible external repair benefit, repairing and restoring hair to its healthy look and feel.

Each variant is PETA-approved and features a potent skin ingredient that has been found to have powerful benefits in haircare, ensuring that the new Dove range holds the power of skincare for your hair:

Ceramide Intense Repair was made for 10x stronger and smooth hair that lessens breakage.

Bio-Keratin Straight & Silky boasts of a 72-hour straight and frizz-free smoothness benefit to combat roughness and dryness.

Restorative Oil Nourishing Care is formulated for 2x more moisturized and smoother hair.

Biotin Hairfall Rescue prevents hair fall 10x than the ordinary shampoo and conditioner.

You can find Dove products in leading supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and more.

Serenitea, Pokemon launch 'tea-rrific' summer partnership

Brace yourselves, tea lovers and Pokémon trainers alike, as Serenitea, the Philippines' trailblazing milk tea brand, announces its electrifying collaboration with the global phenomenon, Pokémon!

With a track record of successful partnerships with iconic brands like Barbie, Peanuts, and Sesame Street, Serenitea now joins forces with Pokémon, a household name that has captivated hearts worldwide through its mobile and video games, anime, manga, and collectible card games.

Launching this summer, Serenitea introduces the Official Pokémon Energy Tote Bags, available in two captivating designs, and the Official Pokémon Energy Tumblers, offered in three exciting styles. The tote bags will be up for grabs in all Serenitea stores nationwide from April 15th to May 15th, 2024, while the tumblers will hit the shelves from May 15th to August 15th, 2024.

But wait, there's more! As a special treat, customers can snag these exclusive Pokémon merch for free with any single receipt purchase of P2500 for the tote bags and P1500 for the tumblers, or purchase them outright at a steal for P299 and P170 respectively. Plus, every Pokémon product comes stamped with the official hologram sticker, ensuring authenticity and quality.

This exciting promo isn't limited to in-store visits only; Serenitea fans can also enjoy the offer through Grab Food and Food Panda transactions, making it convenient for everyone to catch 'em all!

And that's not all! Select Serenitea branches will also be your one-stop shop for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). Swing by Aseana Banawe, Matalino, Congressional Tower, Fort Technology Tower, Makati Rada, Ortigas Exchange Regency, San Juan, SM Molino, Solenad 2, Tomas Morato, or UST branches to embark on thrilling Pokémon battles with friends and fellow enthusiasts.

"Serenitea is committed to delivering innovative experiences to our customers, and our partnership with Pokémon exemplifies that dedication," says Juliet Chen, General Manager. "We're thrilled to blend the magic of Pokémon with our signature tea creations, offering fans a delightful treat this summer."

Established as one of the leading teashop brands in the Philippines, Serenitea boasts over 70 branches nationwide, each serving up a delectable array of tea concoctions crafted using state-of-the-art espresso machines with customizable options. Don't miss your chance to sip, savor, and score with Serenitea's Pokémon collaboration! Hurry to your nearest Serenitea store and embark on an adventure filled with flavor and fun!

Serenitea is a pioneering teashop brand in the Philippines, renowned for its innovative tea creations and commitment to quality. With over 70 branches nationwide, Serenitea continues to delight customers with its unique flavors and customizable options, making it the ultimate destination for tea enthusiasts.

Be bolder under the summer sun

Summer is all about catching some rays—hikes, bike rides, camping trips, beach volleyballs, surfing, and pool parties! Whether you’re chasing dawn-to-dusk adventures or kicking back with the besties, it’s a must to give your skin the best protection you can get. Soak up all the summer with Sunplay!

This Japanese sunscreen brand offers a line of advanced sun care products that make it easier than ever to be bolder under the blazing sun. Created specifically for long hours of water and outdoor activities, Sunplay goes above and beyond to give you protection with its advanced formula featuring Solarex-3 technology, providing a 3-in-1 defense system against UV damage, skin aging, and dryness.

With SPF130 PA++++ high performance protection, a special refreshing and breathable texture for all-day comfort, and waterproof and sweatproof benefits for up to 4 hours, Sunplay ensures you can enjoy long stretches of outdoor fun. It even has wet skin technology for direct application after sweating or swimming.

There are two kinds of sunscreen you can use. Sunplay Ultra Shield UV Body Mist SPF 130 is a game-changer for those on the move. Packed in a convenient spray bottle, it allows for easy and even application, ideal for reapplying sun protection for your body in the middle of a scenic summer hike or an intense beach volleyball game. Sunplay Ultra Shield SPF 130 Lotion has the same amazing formula that glides onto the skin effortlessly, handy for giving your face maximum protection while enjoying the sun and some good company. It also has skin-friendly benefits like Aloe Vera and vitamin E to keep it hydrated and healthy.

Radiate carefree summer vibes now you’re bolder under the sun with Sunplay. Stash both kinds in your bag, get them now at Watsons or online through the official Mentholatum stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Potato Corner presents new Crunchy Chicken Pops

In an era where everyone’s attention span drops millisecond by millisecond, any brand must take marketing seriously and only create campaigns that will significantly affect them positively. This sometimes means collaborating with influencers for clout.

To launch the new Potato Corner Crunchy Chicken Pops, the brand handpicked the best influencer to gamble their reputation with.

Meet Jennylyn, Potato Corner’s most authentic and honest chicken*. To prove that Crunchy Chicken Pops is made of real whole chicken meat, Potato Corner hooked Jennylyn up to a lie detector test. Watch the video here - https://www.facebook.com/PotatoCorner/videos/482295004226487.

The polygraph doesn’t lie. After a short and straightforward interrogation, the chicken has spoken and Crunchy Chicken Pops is truly made of real whole chicken meat. No fowl play *wink* is detected in every bite.

So drop everything now and go to the nearest Potato Corner store to enjoy a Large bucket or two of Potato Corner’s Crunchy Chicken Pops. Each serving is coated with your favorite Potato Corner flavors and is best paired with the world’s best-flavored fries.

The new Crunchy Chicken Pops is now available in most Potato Corner branches nationwide.

This Mother's Day, let's celebrate the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives by offering more than just greetings or material gifts. Let's take the time to remind them and show them how much we genuinely appreciate their strength and timeless love.