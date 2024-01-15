Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes together in 1 shopping campaign amid controversies

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the controversies they are facing, actresses Kathryn Bernardo and Andrea Brillantes managed to even star together in a campaign at the end of last year.

Celebrities Alden Richards, Pia Wurtzbach, Gabbi Garcia, Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis, Kathryn and Andrea — all Lazada ambassadors — shared their own wish lists at Lazada’s 11.11 last year, the online platform's biggest sale of the year.

Here were the celebrities' wish list that they shared:

Alden Richards

Alden Richards is checking off his wish list for his lolo and lola, whom he grew up with: “Number one is a new tablet for my grandfather. Gadgets keep him busy and his mind working kahit he's 87 na. For my Lola, an automatic wheelchair na madaling i-operate."

Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach, LazAffiliates ambassador, eyed lifestyle items that she herself uses at home. Some of Pia’s greatest finds include a foldable shoe box, scented candles, her Dyson wireless hair straightener, automatic wine opener, New Balance 530, and a cat scratching board for her “newfound love,” Lucas.

Apart from browsing for home inspiration and finding items that will work in her space, Pia is excited to gift her cousin, Charity. “She has been so hardworking and I want to give her everything on my wish list, but most especially the cat toys!”

Gabbi Garcia

LazBeauty ambassador Gabbi Garcia shares that gifting is her love language.

"I’m excited to share my own personal faves not just with my loved ones, but with all the young Filipinos looking for advice on what products to add to their routines."

Gabbi’s wish list included her beauty must-haves, such as Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner, Pond’s Age Miracle, Sunnies Multistick and Eyecrayon, and Strokes Beauty’s Face Sculpt and Mousse Melt.

Sarah Geronimo

Lazada’s Choice ambassador Sarah Geronimo expressed her excitement about checking out her wish list.

"All your daily needs are there [Lazada]. Nandoon po from lifestyle to beauty to pet needs!" On gifting, Sarah shared, “Masarap sa feeling 'yung napaparamdam mo sa mga mahal mo sa buhay, sa mga friends mo, sa family mo na they're important, nabibigyan mo sila ng regalo na kahit hindi mahal ay very useful para sa kanila!"

Anne Curtis

Anne Curtis, Lazada brand ambassador, added to cart for her daughter Dahlia and her husband Erwan: “When it comes to my cart, lahat ng andoon is talagang for Dahlia. I got a new princess dress, which I'm so excited to give her. For Erwan’s bar at home, ang hinahanap ko naman sa kanya 'yung mga unique pieces like cups and mixing spoons.”

Kathryn Bernardo

Kathryn Bernardo shares that her wish list will be dedicated to three important women in her life: “For my mom, it would be tableware, placemats, and plates, since mahilig kami kumain. For my niece Lexine, I’d give stationery, notebooks, pens or pencils, to motivate her to study. Lastly, I would like to give something to my manager, Tita Lulu, kasi siya yung second mom ko na nag-aalaga sa akin on and off cam. Maybe a blow dryer, curling iron, air wrap - anything na pwedeng madaling gamitin for her hair.”

Andrea Brillantes

Andrea Brillantes bannered her own makeup line to check out and give her loved ones, as she shared, "my go-to lippie buy is my dewy lip stain in Chance sa Lucky Beauty kasi very natural lang siya. Parang my lips but better shade kasi siya.”