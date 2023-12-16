5 gift ideas for the financially wise

MANILA, Philippines — We’re now in the thick of the Christmas season, and with Christmas just a few days away, the quest for the perfect gift for family and friends draws to a close.

What else can you give family members and the closest of friends, whom you have pampered through the years with personalized gifts? What gift would perfectly encapsulate the love you want them to feel? Can you afford it, considering that you have to work within a budget?

Here are some creative tips from RCBC on how to choose gifts for your loved ones in a thoughtful and financially responsible way:

1. Keep it simple.

Sometimes, the answer to your gift-giving problems is simple. Your gifts need not be complicated for them to be memorable.

Food items, whether they are gourmet treats or homemade goodies, are sometimes your best bet. Christmas, after all, is a season of celebration, and nothing says celebration better than food.

Baked goods and scrumptious meat dishes, for instance, are holiday favorites.

2. Give your friends the gift of time.

You can also use the holidays as an opportunity to meet friends you have not seen in a long time.

Why not invite them to a get-together this season — and offer to foot the bill as your Christmas treat to them? After all, Christmas is more than the gifts; it’s also about the memories and celebrations you make during the season. Share stories and renew connections as you enjoy the food.

3. Share the love.

Buying gifts for friends and loved ones who “already have it all” can be quite difficult. Find a cause close to their hearts and make a donation to an organization that supports those causes.

You can take it a bit further, too. Make a donation to a charitable organization when you go Christmas shopping.

4. Show love for the family.

Do you have friends who are expecting additions to their families? There’s nothing they would appreciate more than gifts for their babies and their children-to-be!

5. Nothing beats experience.

Planning to go a bit extravagant with your gift this season? Nothing beats giving the gift of experience to loved ones, and travel is one of the best experiences one can receive.

If you have loved ones planning to go on a vacation next year, you can pitch in on their travel expenses or perhaps pay for their accommodations.

