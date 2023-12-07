Gourmet Christmas giveaway recipe: Chicken Liver Pâté

MANILA, Philippines — Have you been giving away edible Christmas gifts to family and finds over the past few years for that personal touch?

You’ve baked batches of cookies, cakes, Ensaymadas and brownies, so it might be time to turn your attention to gourmet savory treats this time. How about bottled Chicken Liver Pâté with a bag of toasts? And with a twist, too?

Here’s a recipe from Chef Sonny Mariano using beautiful blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, an association of blueberry growers in the United States that promotes U.S. blueberries in countries like the Philippines. Fresh and frozen blueberries are now available locally.

Chicken Liver Pâté with Blueberry Balsamic Compote

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken liver pâté:

1/3 cup unsalted butter

4 tbsps. white onion, chopped

1 1/2 tbsps. garlic, minced

1/2 kg. chicken liver

2 tbsps. Cognac

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. white pepper

2/3 cup unsalted butter

120 grams heavy cream

For the blueberry balsamic compote:

1 cup frozen U.S. Blueberries

2 tbsps. brown sugar

1 cup balsamic vinegar

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

For the assembly:

Sourdough toast

Chicken liver pâté

Sea salt

Blueberry balsamic compote

Fresh thyme

PROCEDURE:

For the Chicken Liver Pâté:

1. In a medium saucepan, melt butter and sauté onion and garlic.

2. Add the chicken liver and cook until brown. De-glaze with Cognac and season with salt and pepper.

3. Add milk and cream and simmer until liver is fully cooked.

4. Transfer to a food processor and puree until smooth.

5. Pass through a sieve and adjust seasoning if needed.

6. Transfer into molds and chill until fully set.

For the Blueberry Balsamic Compote:

1. Combine the blueberries, sugar, balsamic, thyme, salt and pepper in a pot. Bring to a boil.

2. Let them simmer until thick, around 10 minutes.

3. Transfer to a container and cool down.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Alvin Ong's blueberry oatmeal bars