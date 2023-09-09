9.9 Sale: September 9 deals for those who have ‘reinstalled’

MANILA, Philippines — “Nakapag-reinstall na ba lahat?” Vice Ganda famously said in an X (formerly Twitter) post recently.

For those who have indeed reinstalled, kick-start the Christmas season with the following 9.9 deals that can give you the best bang for your buck:

Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Comedy superstar and newest Shopee brand ambassador, Vice Ganda is celebrating the upcoming Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day by spreading good vibes and excitement with “It’s Showtime” family, in a fun game called “Shop Ganern.”

Shopee fans can also enjoy it with the unbeatable deals and nonstop entertainment delights waiting for them via Shopee Live. Here’s what’s in store for everyone on Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day:

70% off on ‘Shopee Live Buong Araw’

It’s an all-day shopping spree for users as Shopee offers 70% off Shopee Live-exclusive vouchers, with no minimum spend What’s more, they can also get their entertainment filled with livestreams featuring their favorite celebrities such as Candy Pangilinan, Mariel Padilla, Dianne Medina, and many more.

‘Free Shipping Araw-Araw’

Smart shoppers looking for the best deals can score free shipping on all their purchases — with no minimum spending! — this 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Get your Fashion and Beauty on with P99 and below deals!

Fashion and beauty mavens will be spoiled with a wide assortment of deals priced at P99 and below. Users can also enjoy exclusive discounts from top brands like Unilever Beauty, Belo, and Vice Cosmetics to Mikana Shigetsu and INSPI.

Pia Wurtzbach joins Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brand Sale

Join Pia in scoring unbeatable quality deals at the best prices during Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brand Sale from September 9 to 13. The 9.9 Mega Brands Sale is where you can enjoy up to 90% on branded LazFlash Extra deals, fast and free shipping, and up to P1,000 cashback.

This 9.9, the Lazada family welcomes their newest LazAffiliates ambassador, none other than global icon Pia Wurtzbach.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Lazada family, whose value of empowering women to look and feel their best deeply resonates with me,” said Pia. “I have always been confident in how Lazada offers top quality products and brands at the best prices, particularly for health and wellness with LazBeauty, and stylish options with LazLook.”

“Now that we are focused on settling down, continuing our fitness journey, and nurturing that headspace for me to work on my book, ‘Queen of the Universe’ – being with Lazada, which has everything we need to power our lifestyle, feels like we are home. It’s actually really nice to browse for home inspo and find items that will work in our new space,” Pia shared.

“We are so proud to welcome the ‘Ber’ months with Pia as our newest LazAffiliates Ambassador, and sparking that festive spirit this season with our 9.9 Mega Brands Sale,” shared Mishie de la Cruz, Head of Affiliates at Lazada Philippines. “We definitely have a lot of exciting things in store with Pia in the year ahead.”

The LazAffiliates Program is a great opportunity for everyone to have creative income by earning from commissions with every affiliate link to products on Lazada shared on social media, and encouraging their communities to shop. It also provides access to exclusive experiences and rewards like VIP passes to the hottest events, special deals and discounts, and other premium perks.

Lazada's 9.9 Mega Brands Sale brings together an unparalleled selection of products from some of the most renowned brands across different categories. Explore a vast array of categories and discover deals that cater to every need and desire. From top-quality and 100% authentic brands such as Nike, American Tourister, Unilever, Logitech, Condura, and more! Whether you're stocking up on both beauty and household essentials, upgrading your tech gadgets, revamping your wardrobe, and more, Lazada's 9.9 Mega Brand Sale has you covered.

For exclusive member discounts and quality deals, join the LazMom Club.

“Lazada is here to support moms every step of the way. Motherhood is a lifelong journey and as a mom myself, I know how important it is to have options because we want only the best quality products for our babies,” says Joey Bienvenida, Category Head for Mother and Baby at Lazada Philippines.

“We want access to trusted brands, we want to have convenience through fast and free shipping, and of course, we want to have the best prices that offer value for money. Our LazMom Club is for all moms and loved ones who are on this journey with us. It’s not limited to just your baby’s needs–it’s for you and your holistic wellbeing, too.”

Get discounts, freebies for new GoPro HERO12 Black pre-order

GoPro announced its new HERO12 Black camera, raising the bar yet again for the small, rugged, ultra-versatile cameras the company is famous for.

GoPro’s newest flagship camera has an SRP of P24,990 and builds on the performance of its predecessor, enabling up to 2x longer runtimes thanks to a redesigned power management system, stunning high dynamic range (HDR) video in market leading 5.3K and 4K resolution video, support for Bluetooth Ò audio devices, including Apple AirPods and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, along with a host of powerful new camera features designed to serve new users and professionals alike.

An exciting part of HERO12 Black’s new capabilities is its new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, which enables the market’s widest 177-degree field of view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Max Lens Mod 2.0 can capture video and photos in three field-of-view settings — Max Wide, Max SuperView and the all-new, hyper-immersive Max HyperView — fully exploiting HERO12 Black’s extra-large 8:7 sensor to enable perspectives that are 36% wider when capturing wide-screen video and 48% taller when capturing vertical video, when compared to HER012 Black’s standard lens. These market leading wide-angle perspectives are ideal for capturing everything from “feels like you’re there” first-person perspectives of your favorite sports and activities to dream-like immersion in natural settings when traveling or adventuring with friends and family outdoors. Max Lens Mod 2.0 features 2x more scratch resistant glass than its predecessor along with a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.

“HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture,” said GoPro Chief Executive Officer and Founder Nicholas Woodman. “Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again, reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail.”

HERO12 Black (P24,990) and Max Lens Mod 2.0 (P7,490) are available for preorder at GoPro Official LazMall and Shopee Mall Stores and at GoPro Authorized Partners nationwide—Abenson, Camerahaus, Colours Foto, Electroworld, Henry's Cameras, iBook, Inbox, Infomax, SM Gadgets, TechPro Unlimited, The Vault, Timeline, Urbangiz, and more. Both products will be available in stores nationwide on September 14, along with HERO12 Black Creator Edition for P36,990.

SSI welcomes –Ber months with 9.9 end of season sale

The -Ber months are upon us once again. Holiday magic is in the air, favorite festive songs are playing, and get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends are excitedly being planned and attended. And of course, who can forget the great, great shopping that comes with the season?

SSI has extra special things in store for the last quarter of the year starting with its upcoming 9.9 End of Season Sale. Amazing discounts and deals await for this sale’s participating brands including: Armani Exchange, Clarks, Dune London, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Nine West, Pazzion, Steve Madden, Bally, Calvin Klein, Marks and Spencer, and Payless.

Find the perfect gift for mom and dad with the classics like Clarks and Lacoste in the mix with discounts of up to 50%. In the mood to update your shoe collection? Now’s the perfect time because it’s footwear galore with discounts of up to 50% on selected items. Shopping online? Check if your brand is present at Trunc.ph, where all brands will be marked down for 19% off, with no minimum spend. On the other hand, a minimum spend of P900 will garner a P99 shipping discount.

More shopping deals await when you shop at Central Square, Bonifacio High Street. Check out SSILIFE and CSQ’s Facebook and Instagram account for the exclusive offers. Select items are available at in-store and online shopping channels, including Zalora, Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Lazada, Shopee, Dunelondon.ph, lushcom.ph, and lacoste.com.ph.

Cebu Pacific kicks off –Ber months with Piso Sale

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), one of the Philippines’ leading carriers, is giving every Juan an early Christmas gift as it brings back its trademark Piso Sale in time for the -Ber months.

Until September 10, CEB travelers can book their flights to select domestic destinations including Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, Kalibo, and Laoag, and international destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Macau, Seoul, Singapore, and Taipei for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and other fees.

The travel period will be from April 1 to August 31, 2024, allowing passengers to book ahead and score value-for-money fares.

Besides the Piso Sale, the airline is also offering a special 27% discount on CEB Transfers for all its routes serving Boracay, making travel to one of the world’s best island resorts much easier and more affordable.

CEB currently flies to Boracay 8x daily from Manila, 2x daily from Cebu, and 6x weekly from Clark.

CEB pioneered its trademark Piso Sale as early as 2004. Since then, many Filipinos have been able to fulfill their travel dreams and explore various local and international destinations through the airline’s signature promo.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons. CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.