Earth Month 2024: Sustainable picks for healthier lifestyle, greener earth

This Earth Month, help end plastic and marine pollution by starting a sustainable lifestyle. Here are some eco-friendly alternatives to consider.

MANILA, Philippines — Plastic pollution and marine pollution — these are some of the pressing environmental issues in the Philippines in 2024, according to a report by earth.org.

The report added that the country is highly dependent on single-use plastics that generate an annual 2.7 million tons of waste, a problem that the World Bank calls “staggering,” coupled with an insufficient waste management system. The World Bank also reported that an estimated 20% of this plastic waste end up in Philippine waters, endangering marine biodiversity.

Robinsons Department Store’s Eco Corner collection

Just in time for Earth Day, Robinsons Department Store is launching a new curated collection called Eco Corner. The collection includes eco-friendly brands that promote sustainability and support local craftsmanship among customers who are mindful of their purchases.

As one of the largest retailers in the country, Robinsons Department Store ensures that products and supplier practices are conscious of the environment. The department store is home to a wide range of products, from apparel, and beauty, to homeware, which shoppers can avail with great deals in branches nationwide, as well as e-commerce channels.

With the Earth Day 2024 theme being “Planet vs. Plastics,” Eco Corner showcases thoughtfully curated products to encourage customers to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle.

Recycling and reducing waste can make a world of difference. Not only does it help reduce waste in the surroundings, these acts can also help our planet thrive and keep it clean and trash-free. An easy way to achieve this is by using reusable bottles, like Healthy Human’s stainless steel insulated flask. The bottle comes in various sizes and colors to suit shoppers’ preferences.

Another brand worth checking out is Curated Home, which includes wooden food trays, cake trays, and other eco-friendly items that you can add to your space.

For the ladies and young teens, they can find Halia biodegradable sanitary napkins at Robinsons Department Store. The brand is known for pads made from organic bamboo, making them “super soft” and consuming less water to produce than cotton. The bamboo material ensures that the pads decompose in just two years, compared to the traditional plastic pads.

Robinsons puts the spotlight on Filipino businesses that use locally sourced materials. One such brand is Tindahan, which showcases an assortment of carefully crafted decor items that are made with indigenous materials for a sustainable alternative.

The department store is also home to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and local businesses that produce great quality products. As a proudly Filipino company, Robinsons makes it accessible for shoppers to support local brands and businesses.

Start your sustainable lifestyle now and shop sustainable products available in all of the department store’s branches nationwide, and via Lazada Mall and Shopee Mall.

Lee launches new sustainable summer pieces

International apparel label Lee recently introduced its new Shape Magic collection alongside new items partly made of Tencel, a kind of denim made of renewable wood sources.

Tencel denim cellulosic fibers tailor to a sustainable lifestyle that aims to liberate movement with a comfortable and flexible fit.

Avon Naturals expands with more sustainable products

This Earth Month and beyond, discover the new and improved Avon Naturals, products that aim to care for people and environment.

Made with a unique combination of 100% natural ingredients for mild and gentle care, Avon Naturals offers effective body and haircare products with a new look and scents designed to uplift one’s mood, improve one’s well-being, and enhance skin and hair.

Made of naturally-derived fruit and plant extracts and top-quality ingredients, Avon Naturals are made sans animal testing and are packed in recyclable plastic components.

With its new look, the brand is closer to its journey toward having 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2030. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo