'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 3:38pm
MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 

In his Twitter account, Vice asked his followers if they already reinstalled the online shopping app.  

"Nakapag reinstall na ba lahat? Happy Sunday!" Vice wrote with three orange heart emojis. 

It can be recalled that the e-commerce site received backlash after tapping Toni Gonzaga as their endorser last year. 

Social media users said that they will not use the app again and that they uninstalled it in their phones. 

Vice was recently introduced as the site's newest brand ambassador. The multi-talented comedy icon will serve as the face of the brand's campaigns and community initiatives.

This 9.9 Super Shopping Day on September 9, the app's users can expect entertaining content from the "It's Showtime" host as he stars in a livestream and its new TV commercial.

During the launch of the Super Shopping Day, the e-commerce platform also announced a groundbreaking partnership with the League of Provinces of the Philippines. This strategic collaboration aims to support and accelerate the digital transformation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country, driving economic growth and inclusivity.

