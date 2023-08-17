SM, Robinsons, Ever, Alabang Town Center launch new attractions

MANILA, Philippines — Gear up for an action-packed adventure from the northern to the southern parts of Metro Manila as new attractions for kids and kids-at-heart were recently launched.

SM relaunched their Game Park in SM City Fairview. Get ready to unleash your inner athlete with an electrifying lineup of sports and activities. From striking in bowling to mastering the art of billiards, serving up intense rallies in table tennis, and hitting the bullseye in archery, there’s no shortage of heart-pumping thrills.



Game Park boasts of 14 bowling lanes, eight billiard tables, four table tennis areas, five karaoke TV (KTV) rooms, five archery lanes, as well as arcade games, massage chairs and food concessionaires.

Ever Commonwealth

Meanwhile, the bustling halls of the newly launched Famtastic! Family Entertainment Center witnessed an explosion of laughter, joy, and excitement as families, barkadas, and friends came together to celebrate the success of its opening in Ever Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Famtastic is a hangout for everyone who loves spending time with their loved ones. With various amenities such as an arcade, indoor playground, and a big, fully immersive experience wonderland of lights and sound installations, there's something for everyone.

Ever Commonwealth’s Famtastic! Family Entertainment Center is a thrilling vision that has come to life, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Tales of Illumina, Fun City, Tom's World, and many more. This incredible partnership has brought attendees a diverse range of amusements.

From the moment you step foot in Famtastic!, you are transported to a world of excitement and wonder. With attractions from renowned entertainment brands, such as Tales of Illumina, the adventure never ends. Whether you are battling mythical creatures, solving puzzles, or exploring magical realms, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Overall, the launch of Famtastic! was a resounding success, and the Family Entertainment Center is sure to be a beloved spot for families and groups of friends looking to have some fun together.

Robinsons Department Store

Robinsons Department Store proves that beauty knows no boundaries with “Standout Beauty: Beauty For All,” a shopping fair that celebrates diverse and inclusive beauty. A two month-long celebration kicking off on August 1, Standout Beauty: Beauty For All brings together a variety of beauty brands to make skincare, makeup, and self care products accessible to all.

Regardless of their age, skin type, preferences, and style, everyone can look forward to the best promotions that suit their beauty needs in Robinsons Department Store and its online marketplaces in GoCart, LazMall, and Shopee Mall from August 1 to September 30. Customers are in for prizes, freebies, and exclusive discounts during the Beauty Fair Week happening on August 28 to September 3 at Robinsons Ermita, Midtown Atrium Activity Center. Top beauty and self care brands such as L’Oreal Philippines, LuxAsia, Hebe, P&G, Unilever, Colourette, Ever Bilena, Do Day Dream, RMK, Nivea, JNTL, IN2IT, Dermesse, and Beach Hut will have special displays and activations in Robinsons Department Store’s beauty section where customers can get prizes, win freebies, and score up to 50% discount on selected products.

Everyone is also invited to the Standout Beauty event on September 2 at Robinsons Ermita Mall where customers can enjoy the participating brands’ booth activities and a chance to meet and greet their favorite beauty influencers.

“Whether customers are seeking cosmetics, skincare products, fragrances, or haircare essentials, they will find something that resonates with their unique style and beauty goals here in Robinsons Department Store. This two month-long celebration will empower individuals to shine as they are, without shame or judgment,” said Anne Jamnague, Marketing Head.

Robinsons Department Store is inviting everyone to discover their own definition of beauty and embrace their individuality with confidence at the Standout Beauty: Beauty For All fair. For more information, follow Robinsons Department Store on Facebook and Instagram.

Alabang Town Center

Get ready to embark on a shopping adventure as Alabang Town Center (ATC) presents one of its most anticipated event of the year: Paint The Town Red Sale 2023. This year, ATC is taking things to a whole new level, bringing you a sale like never before with larger-than-life experiences and offers.

Igniting the spirit of celebration, ATC invites you to indulge in a shopping weekend, from August 18 to 20, which promises to redefine your retail experience.

At the heart of this year's event is the thrilling Big Bayong Dash. Picture yourself dashing through an obstacle course, clutching a big bayong in hand. Your mission? To race against time and collect as many native boxes as possible from the Bilao Pool. Hold your bayong tight as you navigate through various obstacle course challenges, each one inspired by popular Filipino games: Level Up Piko, Bawal Ma-Tumbang Preso, Ten-Twenty Twist, and Tire Relay. All you need is to present a minimum P5000 purchase between August 16 and 20 to participate. Then brace yourself for an adventure that will make your adrenaline surge.

For those who conquer the Big Bayong Dash, a treasure trove of prizes awaits. Depending on your record time and the number of native boxes you gather, you'll have the opportunity to choose from a selection of fabulous treats. Finish under one minute and you get to pick three items; complete the dash under two minutes and you receive one item, or choose two items for finishing over two minutes with a new Zing download.

Alabang Town Center takes pride in our rich Filipino culture. As you navigate through the sale, you'll find cultural elements interwoven seamlessly into the experience. From traditional games to artisanal products, every detail pays homage to Buwan ng Wika.