'Bulalo dumplings,' Kare-Kare with macadamias among F1 Hotel’s new ala carte menu Filipino twists

MANILA, Philippines — Every Buwan ng Wika before the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 Hotel’s All Day Dining restaurant in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City used to be filled with advanced bookings for the entire month.

The restaurant’s LuzViMinda buffet every August, the brainchild of Filipino celebrity chef Sau Del Rosario, had been famous among Filipino foodies and balikbayans for its legendary spread of authentic Filipino food, from appetizers to desserts, helmed by some of the country’s best chefs from different regions. Its every opening is marked with a grand fiesta, usually with cultural dancers and a drum-and-lyre band welcoming diners into the restaurant decked in bamboo, banderitas (flag banners) and other ornaments to complete the festive atmosphere.

Due to the pandemic, however, legendary buffets like F1’s LuzViMinda had to be put on hold. And while still testing the waters and still recuperating from the effects of the pandemic to the local food and beverage industry, F1 Hotel’s acting Head Chef, Billy Joel Laigo, who is also in the process of reforming his team, has come up with a new solution to invite diners back in anticipation to LuzViMinda’s comeback maybe next year.

That solution is All Day Dining’s new ala carte menu for hotel guests and walk-ins from neighboring offices or visiting diners.

The new menu, said Laigo, contains over 30 dishes – half of which are new, and the other half are enhanced versions of existing favorites.

For Buwan ng Wika, the new menu offers a sneak into the restaurant’s hit LuzViMinda buffet with its Filipino selections but “with added flair,” said Laigo. These dishes include Tanigue Humba, which introduces fish in a traditionally pork dish; Kare-Kare with Macadamia nuts; and Filipino-style Club Sandwich – chili Chicken Inasal in pandesal bun.

For kids and/or kids at hear, there are the traditional sweet Pinoy Spaghetti, fried chicken, fish fingers with fries or fish and chips, and sliders and potato chips combo – a filling meal where every piece of the pair of sliders contains 50 grams of beef.

In the new menu, however, there are favorites among the hotel’s staff and cooks, said Laigo. Among these is Beef Wonton Soup soaked in a mixture of green tea and beef broth for enhanced flavor. It may seem simple and common, but the Chinese-inspired soup’s satiating dumpling is actually a play on classic Filipino dish Bulalo – beef knuckles and bone marrow were softened by boiling for many hours, then turned into the dumpling’s fillings together with ground singkamas (jimaca), carrots and other ingredients. The result is a dumpling that melts in the mouth.

Another seemingly play on a Filipino dish is Plachan, which at first look, seems like Escabeche, but is actually a Thai dish – the deep-fried Tilapia is topped with shredded mangoes, onions and red and green bell pepper, then poured over with sauce with mango and chili.

Laigo said the dish is made using local Tilapia – coated with flour and cornstarch for crispiness, then deep-fried with vegetable oil. Vietnamese sauce, Nuoc Cham, made of palm sugar with vinegar and grated carrots, is then poured over the Tilapia. Laigo said Nuoc Cham is also used as a dip.

Apart from Filipino twists, the new menu also presents a slew of international fare.

A two-in-one dish, Mexican Taco Salad with nachos, guacamole and tomato salsa dips on the side, is a healthy bowl of greens and antioxidant-rich chopped onions and tomatoes, served in a taco hand-carved like a bowl.

To achieve the tortilla wrap’s bowl shape, Laigo said precise art and science are needed because if not done well, the taco has the tendency to form bubbles – and might explode when deep-fried.

Meanwhile, the Middle East-inspired Mezze platter contains Pita bread with homemade hummus, Baba Ganoush and cucumber sauce as dips.

For something Italian, there is the seafood feast Spaghetti Alle Vongole.

For those craving for Japanese fare, there are the Tiramisu served in a big glass for dessert, and for main course, Japanese Curry – with choice among deep-fried, coated beef, pork or chicken Katsu cutlet – served with coleslaw, pickled ginger and Japanese rice sprinkled with black sesame seeds.

Laigo divulged that to balance with the curry’s strong taste, he neutralized it with fresh apple, potatoes and carrots puree, which also thickened the curry and gave it added sweetness.

Laigo, who has been the hotel’s pioneer team member since 2011, recommended advanced booking for bulk orders.

From “sinful” selections like Liempo, to healthy and “guilt-free” ones like vegetarian and Halal choices, Laigo assured customers that their restaurant is ready to serve any comfort food to their local and international guests. He and his kitchen team are ready to showcase Filipinos’ greatness in preparing comfort food.

